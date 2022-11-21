Dr. Steven Mamus, Medical Director of Oncology/Hematology, Cancer Center of Sarasota

(FL, US), to present how OBD's EpiSwitch CIRT is transforming the way Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) therapy is administered to cancer patients

(FL, US), to present how OBD's EpiSwitch CIRT is transforming the way Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) therapy is administered to cancer patients This prominent industry event provides an excellent opportunity to present the unique benefit of CiRT to oncologists, pathologists, clinical lab managers, executives, pharma and biotech R&D professionals, and decision-makers at hospitals and healthcare systems

OBD's EpiSwitch CiRT is the first-of-its-kind precision medicine test that predicts a patient's most likely response to ICI therapy from blood as liquid biopsy

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD, the Company), a biotechnology company developing precision medicine tests for immune health based on the EpiSwitch 3D genomics platform, announces that prominent medical oncologist, Dr. Steven Mamus, a regular user of EpiSwitch CiRT, will be speaking about OBD's flagship test at the 2022 Liquid Biopsy Virtual Summit, 6 December 2022. OBD will also have a virtual booth with information and educational materials for the EpiSwitch CiRT.

This event, hosted by GenomeWeb and PMLS, will be an exceptional opportunity to present the unique benefit of EpiSwitch CiRT to accurately predict a cancer patient's most likely response to ICI therapy with a simple blood sample through liquid biopsy. Building on his personal experience, Dr. Mamus will present the unique benefits of CiRT for oncologists in treatment planning and navigating complex decisions such as immune-related adverse events and pseudo-progression.

The event is regularly attended by renowned oncologists, pathologists, clinical lab managers, executives, pharmaceutical and biotech R&D professionals, and decision-makers at hospitals and healthcare systems.

Liquid biopsies, a key focus topic for this year's event, offer several advantages over traditional tissue-based testing due to their non-invasive nature, avoiding a needle biopsy or surgical sampling, and capacity to allow continuous patient monitoring. OBD is the commercial pioneer and technological leader in isolating and analyzing 3D genomic biomarkers from a simple blood draw to guide treatment decisions, assess prognosis, and predict therapy response. In addition, the EpiSwitch platform allows researchers to comprehensively examine complex system-wide regulatory interactions between the host immune system and cancer to detect early cancer, predict its response to drugs, and even stratify patients to likely outcomes.

Please visit Precision Medicine Leaders' Summit website, here, for more information. The virtual event is scheduled for December 6, 2022, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm EST.

For more information about CiRT, please visit: www.myCiRT.com

Notes for Editors

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch Explorer Array Kit.

The Company has developed a proprietary 3D genomic biomarker platform, EpiSwitch, which can build molecular diagnostic classifiers for prediction of response to therapy, patient prognosis, disease diagnosis and subtyping, and residual disease monitoring in a wide range of indications.

Oxford BioDynamics has participated in more than 40 partnerships with big pharma and leading institutions including Pfizer, EMD Serono, Genentech, Roche, Biogen, Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.

The Company has created a valuable technology portfolio, including biomarker arrays, molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatic tools for 3D genomics and an expertly curated 3D genome knowledgebase comprising hundreds of millions of data points from over 10,000 samples in more than 30 human diseases.

OBD is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange. It also has a commercial office in Gaithersburg, MD, USA and a reference laboratory in Penang, Malaysia.

For more information, please visit the Company's website, www.oxfordbiodynamics.com, or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About EpiSwitch

The 3D configuration of the genome plays a crucial role in gene regulation. By mapping this architecture and identifying abnormal configurations, EpiSwitch can be used to diagnose patients or determine how individuals might respond to a disease or treatment.

Built on over 10 years of research, EpiSwitch is Oxford Biodynamics' award-winning, proprietary platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers. The technology is fully developed, based on testing of over 10,000 samples in 30 disease areas, and reduced to practice.

In addition to stratifying patients with respect to anticipated clinical outcome, EpiSwitch data offer insights into systems biology and the physiological manifestation of disease that are beyond the scope of other molecular modalities. The technology has performed well in academic medical research settings and has been validated through its integration in biomarker discovery and clinical development with big pharma.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005434/en/

Contacts:

For further details please contact:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

+44 (0)1865 518910

Jon Burrows, CEO

Paul Stockdale, CFO

Shore Capital

Nominated Adviser and Broker

44 (0)20 7408 4090

Stephane Auton

John More

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Agnes Stephens

/ Jonjo Cordey

OxfordBioDynamics@instinctif.com