Financial Education Firm Limitless Culture Group on Track for Release of The Most Advanced Do-It-Yourself Credit Management Kit

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Financial education and credit management firm Limitless Culture Group (Limitless Culture) is pleased to announce that they are on track for the release of their Do-It-Yourself Credit Management kit. The company will be releasing the new kit on Black Friday, November 25, 2022, in anticipation of the Holiday season. This will allow more people to begin their journey to financial health in time for the New Year.

The DIY kit is a lower cost alternative to the full-service credit management program offered by Limitless Culture. This new product still offers the same support and deep knowledge of the credit industry in the full package, with only some added tasks for the customer to perform themselves. This includes entering data and follow up mailings. The kit has three main steps. First, built-in AI technology will analyze the customer's credit reports to generate materials that are tailor-made for their exact financial situation. Second, the materials are sent to the customer, ready to use. And third, the customer sends the materials to the appropriate parties to begin the journey to financial health and good credit management.

Limitless Culture Group CEO Mike Meza is excited about his company's new offering, "The Future of Credit management has arrived! we want credit and financial health to be attainable for everyone, so we have created a two-tier system of pricing to help people attain those goals. We don't want a budget to keep them from achieving their dreams."

Founded in 2019, Limitless Culture Groups main mission is to be "Better Than the Best". The company realizes that many people were not taught how to use credit wisely, so they are dedicated to education first, building a foundation of knowledge before acting. They want you to have the latest credit info and get to know your personal story before developing a plan. At Limitless Culture, their vision is to help create a more equitable world together with their clients and partners. They do this by leveraging their influence and social media presence to benefit people, communities, and their industry. The first step in this journey is a one-on-one, comprehensive analysis of the customer's financial and credit history. They then take this information to build a plan of action using their experts' years of experience in the industry.

Are you a Mortgage, Real Estate, Tax Professional, or Attorney? Then you can partner with the company to help your clients manage their credit situation. Refer your credit-challenged clients to the Limitless Culture Group, who will work to help them manage their credit profile. Limitless Culture will always refer them back to you for your services and you can track your client's progress in the Client Login Portal. When your client logs into our web portal, the first thing they will see is your photo and contact information as a reminder of their goal and the professional who referred them to Limitless Culture Group.

