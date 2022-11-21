Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
21.11.2022 | 14:13
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2022 / 12:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/11/2022) of GBP144.96m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/11/2022) of GBP144.96m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/11/2022 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current   2,330.72p            6,219,421 
period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current   2,306.03p 
period revenue* 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)           1,930.00p 
Discount to NAV                   17.19% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 18/11/2022 
 
                        Name of company            % of portfolio 
1                        Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p   12.51 
2                        Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p     11.68 
3                        Vp Plc Ordinary 5p          11.26 
4                        Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p        10.21 
5                        Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.73 
                        26.9231p 
6                        Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p    7.27 
7                        RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p       5.73 
8                        Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary   5.02 
                        0.25p 
9                        Renold Plc Ordinary 5p        5.00 
10                       Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p       4.55 
11                       Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5   3.77 
12                       Morgan Advanced Materials Plc     3.25 
                        Ordinary 25p 
13                       IMI Plc Ordinary 25p         3.00 
14                       Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary       2.66 
15                       Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p         2.24 
16                       Alpha FX Group Plc          1.44 
17                       Castings Plc Ordinary 10p       0.99 
18                       Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p    0.70 
19                       Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative  0.38 
                        Preferred 
20                       LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p      0.34 
21                       Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p    0.22 
22                       Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p     0.03 
23                       Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001   0.03 
24                       Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p    0.00

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 202255 
EQS News ID:  1492693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492693&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2022 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
