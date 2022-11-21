DJ Voltichange Ready to Enhance the Volt Inu Universe

Volt Inu's team recently announced that it is about to release its anticipated decentralized exchange.

Malmo, Sweden | November 09, 2022 03:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Voltichange should come later in November, but the team's Twitter page hinted at the possibility of an anticipated release that could happen any day within the next 3 weeks.

This new tool will serve as a bridge between any DeFi project and the VOLT ecosystem. The team wants to help existing projects by adding to them the power of VOLT's deflationary mechanisms.

Getting Ready for the Voltichange Arrival

VOLT's community is eagerly waiting for Voltichange's release. The team behind the project has been working hard to complete the development and testing of the platform. As they recently announced, this platform will automatically list every erc20 and bep20 tokens at launch, meaning that most of the crypto industry will be directly concerned by the burns this platform will offer.

Meanwhile, the community is also looking forward to upcoming news about VOLT's new partnerships, integrations, and sponsorships and several Tier 1 listings that seem to become more than a rumor by the day.

This is not the first time VOLT has created hype around its project. The team succeeded in delivering on its promises before, creating interest within the crypto community.

With Voltichange's release, the VOLT universe will become more accessible, more attractive and even more deflationary since the volume generated by their upcoming exchange will generate revenues automatically used to buyback & burn the native token VOLT. The team has no doubts that this operation should lead to more token adoption.

History never lies

Volt Inu's team knows the importance of a solid and engaged community. The members often give feedback and suggestions that help to improve the project.

This feedback is essential to make VOLT a success story. The team is always looking for new ways to increase its engagement with the community and grow its community.

Apart from the feedback and excitement of their community, the media and the crypto space often tended to compare VOLT to SHIBA since its early days due to their countless similarities.

With the recent updates shared by the team, it seems that VOLT is once again on the verge of following SHIBA's path, with hints pointing towards a series of listings on major Tier 1 exchanges, while releasing a groundbreaking DeFi product at the same time. The impact of such news on its forerunner SHIBA can of course not be forgotten.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu is a digital asset investment initiative that offers its investors a diversified portfolio of assets. The project aims to help people take advantage of the growing digital economy. The project focuses on four main asset classes: NFTs, nodes, altcoins, and stablecoins.

The USDVOLT token is at the center of the Volt Inu ecosystem. The token is hyper-deflationary, offering investors a solid foundation on which to grow their investments. A portion of profits from treasury investments serves to buy back and burn USDVOLT tokens. This operation aims to further increase the value of the remaining tokens.

The Voltichange announcement is game-changing news for the VOLT ecosystem. The release of this new platform will make it easier for investors to participate in the growing DeFi sector. With Voltichange, VOLT's hyper-deflationary tokenomics will become even more powerful. The team expects the move to make VOLT an attractive investment for both experienced and new investors.

Volt Inu's website and the social media pages below feature more details about this rapidly growing project.

