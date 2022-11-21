Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to report that its cybersecurity company, Cybeats Technologies, commenced trading at market open this morning on the CSE under the symbol "CYBT".

"We are proud and excited to see Cybeats stand on its own after bringing the technology from R&D stages to a disruptive, revenue generating company. From very early on we recognized the dedication and potential in the DNA of Cybeats and I believe the company is now on course for the market to see it as well," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb Inc.

Following funding and listing on the CSE, Scryb owns approximately 65% of the cybersecurity company, Cybeats, and will continue to be a dedicated supporter of its future growth and innovations.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading SBOM Management and software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com or subscribe to receive future Cybeats news: https://www.cybeats.com/investors.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

