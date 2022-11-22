Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Arctic Blue Beverages AB (588/22)

With effect from November 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Arctic Blue Beverages AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 05, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ARCTIC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172792 Order book ID: 276254 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Arctic Blue Beverages AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ARCTIC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172800 Order book ID: 276255 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com