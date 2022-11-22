Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A3DMU0 ISIN: SE0017769136 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
11:47 Uhr
0,045 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2022 | 09:17
68 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Arctic Blue Beverages AB (588/22)

With effect from November 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Arctic Blue
Beverages AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including December 05, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ARCTIC TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172792              
Order book ID:  276254                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Arctic Blue
Beverages AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ARCTIC BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172800              
Order book ID:  276255                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
