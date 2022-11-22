Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 21st November.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: RXT

Listing date: 21st November

Key words: Listed on Digifinex, Probit, BSC

Official Website: https://www.rimaunangis.world/

About:

Rimaunangis Project create a digital asset product RXT Token which is here to provide a breakthrough in the Food Chain and Lifestyle industry by implementing the application of blockchain technology. RXT token can be used to access the entire Rimaunangis Ecosystem. In the future, the entire ecosystem in Rimaunangis with the use of blockchain technology will create many ecosystems that will provide many uses for access for RXT tokens as an access to financial and creative products. One of the projects we will launch is a special our own P2E Game Metaverse, NFT Collection and there will also be a special NFT marketplace for the community.

Project: USDG

Listing date: 22nd November

Key words: Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://USDGcoin.ORG

About:

USDG is to be backed in gold, stablecoins and assets when first sold into circulation, which may fluctuate in value. USDG was built from the original Bitcoin code and updated to the Blackcoin Proof of Stake for energy efficiency, security and speed.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 15th November to 20th November 2022

Name: CBK

Weekly gain: 28%

Official Website: https://cobak.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cbk/usdt

Name: PROS

Weekly gain: 11%

Official Website: https://prosper.so/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pros/usdt

Name: BLID

Weekly gain: 15%

Official Website: https://bolide.fi/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blid/usdt

Name: GATHER

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://www.gathertok.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gather/usdt

Name: TWT

Weekly gain: 173%

Official Website: https://trustwallet.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/twt/usdt

Name: MKC

Weekly gain: 261%

Official Website: https://mkccoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mkc/usdt

Name: FIN

Weekly gain: 1600%

Official Website: https://finlchain.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fin/usdt

Name: WCA

Weekly gain: 64%

Official Website: https://wcapes.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wca/usdt

Name: CRI

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: https://cosmeta.us/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cri/usdt

Name: CHAMP

Weekly gain: 1900%

Official Website: https://beta.ultimate-champions.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/champ/usdt

Name: GENA

Official Website: http://genanetwork.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gena/usdt

Name: SWC

Official Website: https://shiba-worldcup.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/swc/usdt

Name: ARC

Official Website: https://cryptoarc.info/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/arc/usdt

Weekly Listing Summary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/145062_df02881a6496ba77_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145062