Awarded by World Finance Magazine, the global awards focus on the world's very best stocks, investment, banking and wealth companies - with its Best Wealth Management category summarising only the very highest-achieving systems from around the world.

With offices in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and India, Intellistocks is registered with the London Stock Exchange. Helping investors globally, the international investment advisory is currently operating in almost forty stock markets around the world.

World Finance states that there has been an "increased pressure" in recent years on wealth managers to ensure they invest their clients' money effectively, in impeccable assets. Those awarded in the category are companies at the very top of the industry who have been unaffected by this pressure, and reflect the full characteristics of all those who are most disciplined in structuring and planning wealth for investors.

Nalini Jindal, co-founder of Intellistocks, puts winning this as the second award this year, down to its long-term success, returning clients, and index-beating performance with a core focus on risk management.

"We currently work with over twenty in-house analysts, and are proud to be helping clients who have portfolios across the globe," says Roy Mendonsa- SVP & Portfolio Manager- Intellistocks.

"The opportunities in stocks are endless, but it can be very risky without the right mix of experience, skill, and technology. That's where Intellistocks comes in - it goes beyond investing in stocks, and enables clients to access 80+ years of combined expertise and multi-dimensional tools to help them invest and capitalize on any market cycle."

"Our overall mission is to help clients' grow their portfolio while managing risks as if it is our own money. That's what sets us apart. We adhere to the highest ethical standards, demanding transparency with our services, pricing and our purposes."

Intellistocks says the company's victory lies in its "ability to bring people together from different backgrounds."

"We work collaboratively and incredibly closely with our clients, partners and within each team," says Nalini Jindal.

