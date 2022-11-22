MRHB DeFi: MRHB: Exclusive Web3 Partner of World Halal Summit, Mints Soulbound NFTs for Attendees





DUBAI, Nov. 22, 2022, the world's first decentralized finance platform devoted to halal crypto asset solutions, is joining the World Halal Summit as an official Web3 partner and will be providing 'soulbound tokens' (SBT) for the thousands of expo attendees.



The World Halal Summit , taking place this year from November 24-27, 2022, is the largest halal conference in the world - the last World Halal Summit attracted over 31,000 attendees from 96 nations. The conference is held annually in Istanbul, Turkey, and focused on contemporary challenges and opportunities, including current trends and new directions in the halal sector.

"We are proud to be 'Official Partner' of the World Halal Summit this year," said MRHB DeFi CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed . "There has been tremendous interest in crypto and digital assets by Muslim communities in recent years. MRHB is the world's first Web3 platform offering decentralized financial services that are truly halal from the ground up and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to share these solutions with the community of the World Halal Summit."

Notable speakers at this year's World Halal Summit include the Head of the Turkish government's Department of Participation Finance, Acting Department Head of the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency, and Director of the Turkish government's Department of Participation Finance. Dozens of speakers from a wide variety of industries and countries will be present.

Soulbound NFT Tickets Minted by MRHB DeFi

As exclusive Web3 partner of World Halal Summit, MRHB (pronounced 'Marhaba') is the sole producer of NFT tickets to the event. The NFT tickets are more than just collectible pictures - they provide real utility as verifiable proof that the conference-goers have purchased tickets to the World Halal Summit.

MRHB is minting NFT tickets which are soulbound tokens - non-transferrable NFTs that cannot be sold or traded with other people. Soulbound tokens act as identity and reputation tokens in a decentralized society.

USD10K worth of Gold tokens to be won on TijarX Gold Rush

To celebrate their newly launched commodities exchange TijarX , MRHB is awarding a total of US$10K in Gold Standardhalal tokenized gold, backed by the physical gold bars held in the vaults of MRHB's regulated.

