Brains Bioceutical Corp: Brains Bio Receives NSF's First CBD Certification for EU GMP CBD API

The independent, third-party certification confirms that the company's facility and EU GMP CBD products have attained NSF Certified for Sport certification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brains Bioceutical Corp ("Brains Bio" or the "Company"), a global leader in EU GMP grade Cannabidiol (CBD) has received NSF GMP certification (NSF/ANSI 173, Section 8) for its EU GMP manufacturing facility in the UK. Cannabidiol produced from this facility is an NSF certified Dietary Ingredient (NSF/ANSI standard 173) and Raw Ingredient (Guideline 306), validating claims it has been tested for banned substances, heavy metals, microbials and pesticides.



"Brains Bio remains committed to providing quality, certified ingredients that ensure product integrity while meeting market demands. NSF certification reaffirms our commitment to supplying natural and sustainable cannabinoid ingredients in a rapidly growing marketplace," said Ricky Brar, CEO and Chairperson of Brains Bio. "NSF certification allows us to supply CBD products tested for more than 280 athletically banned substances to our world-class roster of Olympians and athletes around the globe, giving them absolute assurance of purity."

This verification will allow the company to partner with leading global sports and nutrition brands such as Brain's deal with the UK's largest vitamin company. This comes following the recent announcement from the Major League Baseball (MLB) allowing teams to work only with CBD brands which are NSF Certified for Sport.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary BSPG Laboratories, Brains has provided EU GMP CBD for clinical research around the globe for over seven years. With EU and UK-validated novel foods applications, the company now has 19 validated finished products in the UK and validation for its isolate across the EU. The company's portfolio of proprietary formulations includes oils, sprays, topicals, gummies, capsules, water enhancers, and patches. its natural ingredients go through rigorous quality-control processes to ensure they meet the high-quality standards in the industry.

"We're excited to announce that Brains Bio is the first company in the world to earn certification from NSF for a CBD ingredient," said John Travis, Technical Manager for NSF Certified for Sport. "NSF welcomes Brains Bio to the Certified for Sport program. NSF is committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport requirements, Brains Bio is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes."

To earn NSF certification, Brains Bio completed a rigorous site inspection and ingredient testing process, verifying that good manufacturing practices are in place and its products have been tested for banned substances, pesticides, and heavy metals.

The certified plant-based EU GMP CBD products, manufacturing facility, and related marketing materials of Brains would bear the NSF Ingredient certification to show product manufacturers and brands that the ingredient quality has met rigorous standards. The above-mentioned list of NSF certifications can be found on NSF data base search domain (https://www.nsf.org/certified-products-systems).

Brains Bio's market-leading position is further enhanced by its pharmaceutical regulatory package, which includes:

German DAC monograph compliant.

36-Month stability data.

Over 350 commercial batches manufactured with resulting batch consistency and standardization data.

Approved IND filings with the US FDA.

Non-GMO, Kosher and Halal certified

Tested for banned substances by NSF, Informed Choice, and INRS (a WADA-certified lab)

Brains will also work with its partners and manufacturers, including the UK's largest vitamin company, to supply EU GMP CBD products with NSF-certified ingredients while still meeting some of the highest quality standards, including ICHQ7, EU GMP, non-GMO, organic, and kosher, among others.

ABOUT BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL CORP.

Brains Bioceutical is the leader in evidence-based Phyto-cannabinoid health solutions to enhance life and treatment options for all.

Brains Bio is a leading manufacturer of natural and pure active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with a unique suite of licenses and registrations, Brains Bio is strategically positioned to take advantage of the complex regulatory environment, securing its first-mover and product quality advantage. Brains Bio is diversified across the pharmaceutical, medical, and nutraceutical sectors within the rapidly growing cannabinoid market, resulting in a strong and unique value proposition.



By partnering with industry leaders in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, Brains Bio is positioned for hyper-growth by leveraging the existing brand equity, resources, and experience of its major partners.

About NSF