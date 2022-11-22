Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.11.2022
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
WKN: A3DAK1 ISIN: US71360T1016 
Tradegate
21.11.22
08:00 Uhr
1,240 Euro
-0,020
-1,59 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2022 | 14:08
Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Attend the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced the Company will participate at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Peraso management, attendees should submit a request online via the link provided upon registration. To attend the conference, please register at: registration link

About The Benchmark Company
The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Brett L. Perry | Leanne K. Sievers
P: 214-272-0070 | 949-224-3874
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727666/Peraso-to-Attend-the-Benchmark-Companys-Upcoming-Discovery-One-on-One-Investor-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
