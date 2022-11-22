From 30 November to 1 December 2022 at Paris expo Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.2.

During 3 days, actors and professionals of the innovative payments and identification solutions sector will meet to exchange on the themes of innovative payments and identification solutions, real pillars of the digital transition for institutional or commercial organizations.

TRUSTECH will host nearly 130 French and international exhibitors (83%), and many start-ups. This is an opportunity to present their latest innovations, or to participate in pitch sessions on the Innovation Stage, an area located at the heart of the event.

The 3,500 expected visitors will be able to take part in the numerous conferences on the two major issues of the moment:

2022-2023, pivotal years for identity?

What digital future for payment?

A series of around 60 conferences led by international experts and opinion leaders will offer cutting-edge content to professional visitors in order to decipher the main market issues.

3 exclusive keynotes will open each morning:

Tuesday 29 November: "The evolution of digital globalisation and the emergence of diversity" with Fleur PELLERIN , President and Founder of Korelya and former Minister

with , President and Founder of Korelya and former Minister Wednesday 30 November: "Building a European strategic digital autonomy" with Paul TIMMERS , Research Associate, Oxford University

with , Research Associate, Oxford University Thursday 1 December: "What steps to take for the next global economy? " with Philippe DESSERTINE, Economist, Professor and Director of the Institut de la Haute Finance de Paris

1 study conducted exclusively with Opinion Way:

This year, TRUSTECH is partnering with Opinion Way to cover a theme at the heart of the sector's business issues: "The French and concerns about payment methods".

Come to Paris Porte de Versailles on 29 November to discover all the technological innovations around digital identity and payment.

Dates Times of the exhibition :

29/11/2022 from 09:30 to 18:00

30/11/2022 from 09:30 to 18:00

01/12/2022 from 09:30 to 17:00

For more information :

Web site: https://www.trustech-event.com/

Twitter: @TRUSTECH_Event

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005054/en/

Contacts:

Press relations: information and press accreditations

Agence Øconnection

Valérie Hackenheimer 06 12 80 35 20 vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

Emeline Réthoré 06 30 61 51 67 erethore@oconnection.fr

Violaine Bousquet 0764063539 vbousquet@oconnection.fr