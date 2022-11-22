BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's Partner Ikigai Begins Sales of Pooph at Walmart

Pooph: The Pet Odor Remover that Takes Stink Out of the Equation

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, is pleased to announce that the Pooph pet odor control product line is now available at select Walmart stores.

Pooph, which is based on BioLargo's proprietary odor control technology, is marketed by Ikigai Marketing Works, LLC through a national advertising campaign (see www.Pooph.com). Walmart is the first retailer for a planned national retail distribution, and begins with Pooph in over 600 stores across the United States.

Jane Pak, CEO of Ikigai commented, "Sales of Pooph have exceeded our expectations and forecasting. Availability of Pooph at 681 Walmart stores is just the beginning of what we expect to be national retail distribution. The team at BioLargo have been great at supporting our success. Our team is excited to continue watching Pooph become solidified as a nationally known and trusted consumer packaged goods brand."

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo said, "The team at Ikigai has continued to grow sales and brand awareness with its highly effective marketing that showcases the product's complete and rapid odor elimination, and its safety. We are thankful for the very talented team at Ikigai and look forward to working closely with them to support their continued expansion."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. We have developed a number of key channel partnerships to support the reach of our products and services and maximize their commercial potential. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 90 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727694/BioLargos-Partner-Ikigai-Begins-Sales-of-Pooph-at-Walmart