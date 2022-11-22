From November 17-19, a delegation from Bermuda travelled to Lake Como, Italy to promote Bermuda as a premier domicile for high-net-worth services to private client lawyers from all over the world

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005517/en/

Bermuda representatives (from left) Alec Anderson, Quadrant Advisors; Lorinda Gazzard, Butterfield; Keith Robinson, Carey Olsen; Randall Krebs, Harbour International Trust Company; Scott Pearman, Conyers; Craig W. MacIntyre, Conyers; David Hart, BDA; Andrea Jackson, BDA; Michael Neff, Butterfield; Kevin Dallas, Butterfield; Nir Sadeh, Butterfield; Jeffrey P. Elkinson, Conyers; Gina Pereira, Meritus Trust. (Photo: Business Wire)

Representing the BDA was CEO David Hart and independent board member, Andrea Jackson, while senior representatives from Butterfield, Carey Olsen, Conyers, Harbour International, Meritus Trust, and Quadrant Advisors were also in attendance.

David Hart said, "The BDA's main purpose here at the International Private Client Forum, which is held in association with Butterfield, is to share the message of Bermuda's safety and stability as a blue-chip jurisdiction for attracting and welcoming foreign direct investment. There is a larger Bermuda delegation here beyond the BDA, including leading professionals in our legal, banking and trust communities, all of whom have substantial experience in advising high net worth individuals and families and are at the forefront of the private wealth industry."

Michael Neff, Butterfield's Managing Director of Bermuda and International Wealth, welcomed delegates to the three-day forum of panel discussions, roundtables and workshops. Carey Olsen Bermuda partner and head of the Bermuda disputes team, Keith Robinson, spoke on a panel session entitled 'Drafting Carefully: Planning Lessons Learned from Recent Cases' and Conyers director Scott Pearman joined a roundtable discussion entitled 'Criminal Enforcement: Our Shifting Role'.

Bermuda's attendance at what is referred to as the world's preeminent gathering of private client lawyers builds on three major in-person high-net-worth services events that returned to Bermuda this summer, the first since 2019.

Along with Butterfield, the BDA co-sponsored a 'Private Client Exchange Bermuda 2022' event in June 28-29. This sold-out event brought about 50 of the world's top lawyers to the St Regis Bermuda Resort.

As part of our commitment to Bermuda's high net worth services industry, the BDA also sponsored two other in-person international trust and private investors events in June and July. These events not only brought global trust and legal leaders to the Island to discuss important hot topics and best practices but the immediate economic impact of the first two, including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation, was estimated at over half million dollars, and supported around 240 jobs.

If you would like to learn more about Bermuda's high-net-worth services sector, contact Korrin Lightbourne, Senior Business Development Coordinator at info@bda.bm or +1 441 292 0632.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate, or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005517/en/

Contacts:

Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications PR

stuart@bda.bm +1 441 292 7774