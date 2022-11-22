Highlights

Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.

The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-03, a step-out of the historic GC-12-01 and RS-22-01 hole. Within RS-22-03, four graphitic zones, consisting of semi-massive to massive graphite, were encountered in the following intervals (Table 1).

Table 1: RS-22-03 - Graphitic Intervals

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) RS-22-03 52.5 61.2 8.7 RS-22-03 109.5 137.0 27.5 RS-22-03 139.1 142.4 3.3 RS-22-03 156.5 162.5 6.0



Infinity Stone has expanded the Fall Drill Program with an additional drill hole RS-22-04 that will be a step-out hole to the north of the RS-22-03. The Company has already upgraded flotation concentrate from core samples from the GC-12-01 discovery hole to 96.1% Cg, and is actively working with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"), in Lakefield Ontario, to conduct a flotation and hydrometallurgical test program (the "Met Program") on a 2.7kg sample The goal of the Met Program is to explore the production of EV battery-grade graphite (99.8% Cg purity) derived from the Rockstone Project.

Graphite is a key mineral in the production of EV battery cells. Approximately 1.2kg of graphite per kWh of energy capacity is required for modern EV battery cells. For reference, this means that a Tesla Model S 100D has approximately 120kg of graphite.

"We are very pleased with the initial results from the RS-22-03 step-out hole. Hitting massive graphite alongside sulphides has given us valuable data that will assist in visualizing the structure and trend of the Rockstone deposit. The observed mineralization has warranted an extension of the program with the drilling of the RS-22-04 hole," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "We look forward to analysis of the core samples, alongside the results of our ongoing metallurgy program at SGS, as we work towards next steps in furthering exploration on this exciting project," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Figure 1: RS-22-03 Graphitic Interval - 139.1 to 142.4 m



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_001full.jpg

Figure 2: RS-22-03 Graphitic Interval - 156.5 to 162.5 m



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/145256_b971d357c4e17a3d_002full.jpg

About Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

