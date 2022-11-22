Andersen Global continues to build out its global mobility capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Paris-based firm Almenide Avocats, adding coverage in a critical market.

Founded in 2009, Almenide Avocats provides clients with global mobility and human resources services, specializing in all tax and legal aspects of international mobility, including social security, compensation and benefits, individual tax, labour law, employee stock plans and payroll services. Led by Céline Rang, Sébastien Rodriguez and Romain Loire, the firm works closely with both public and private companies, ranging from CAC 40 companies to start-ups.

"Over the years, our global practice has been dynamically growing as we work to better position ourselves to satisfy our client's cross-border needs," Céline said. "As the global economy continues to evolve, collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to best serve our clients in a seamless manner. We look forward to building synergetic, business relationships with the member and collaborating firms of the global organization."

"Almenide Avocats' approach to delivering integrated, best-in-class solutions complements our global capabilities," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "The team's deep understanding of both the French and international business landscape provides our organization with invaluable knowledge and strengthens our growing global mobility practice."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

