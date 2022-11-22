Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches RetroCrush Linear Channel on Samsung TV Plus

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that RetroCrush, the company's best-in-breed anime channel, launched today on Samsung TV Plus (Samsung's free ad-supported streaming television service) lineup of linear channels - CHANNEL 1441.

RetroCrush allows viewers to experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts across the classic anime TV and movie spectrum, including more than 190 series and 60 feature films from the '70s, '80s and '90s. Some of the leading titles Samsung TV Plus consumers will find on RetroCrush range from Cyber City Oedo 808 to Phoenix to Magical Fairy Persia.

"Having previously launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, The Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp as FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs, we are thrilled to add one of our most popular channels to the Samsung TV Plus offering," John Stack, senior director of business development at Cinedigm. "Anime continues to be one of the most sought-after genres for children and adults alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our premium anime films and series."

Samsung TV Plus offers nearly 250 channels of news, sports, and entertainment on its Samsung Smart TVs and mobile devices at zero cost to the viewer, delivering the best TV all for free.

About RetroCrush

RetroCrush (www.retrocrush.tv) is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, highlighting classic anime movies and series for old and new fans alike. The RetroCrush line-up includes more than 200 series and 40 features.

It is available at www.retrocrush.tv, and as a VOD app on Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets, connected TV (CTV) devices from Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV Google TV, Roku, and smart TV's including LG and VIZIO. Additionally, Retrocrush is available on LG Smart TVs, Peacock, The Roku Channel, Redbox, Vizio SmartCast, and Plex as a free streaming linear channel, and on Pluto TV as a VOD playlist. Follow RetroCrush at YouTube.com/retrocrush and on social media at Facebook.com/retrocrush.tv,Instagram.com/retrocrush.tv,Twitter.com/retrocrush_tv and on Discord.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. As a leader in the streaming industry, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

