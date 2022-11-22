The "Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waste to energy market is poised to grow by $20.6 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report on the waste to energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in waste to energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste to energy and MSW management.

The waste to energy market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Thermal

Biological

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the waste to energy market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of integrated waste management systems and the decline in coal-based power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on waste to energy market covers the following areas:

Waste to energy market sizing

Waste to energy market forecast

Waste to energy market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Biffa Plc

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

CNIM SA

Covanta Holding Corp.

Electricite de France SA

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

John Wood Group PLC

Keppel Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

MVV Energie AG

Ramboll Group AS

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environment SA

Waste Management Inc.

Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

