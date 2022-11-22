Power Kinetic Networks Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Enerplus Resources for North Dakota Well Pad Carbon Capture Pilot Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Power Kinetic Networks (PKN), and Enerplus Resources (USA) Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus), are pleased to announce reaching a Memorandum of Understanding for the use of PKN's proprietary and first of its kind, small scale portable Project Gemini low environmental impact carbon capture technologies to reduce the Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from Enerplus operated well pads located in the Williston Basin in North Dakota. Funding in part for this project was obtained from a $1 million grant awarded by the North Dakota Industrial Commission and North Dakota Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. PKN and Enerplus wish to acknowledge the support of the North Dakota Government and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation with this innovative project.

The Gemini project trials will assist Enerplus with its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives to reduce GHG emissions by capturing CO2 emitted at the source. PKN will provide two compact, modular 20 tonne carbon dioxide (CO2) per day Gemini carbon capture facilities to recover the CO2 from mobile power generators located at well pads on the MHA Nation for subsequent geologic sequestration. The projected GHG reduction for each PKN Gemini facility (20 tonne CO2e per day) is equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions for ~1,400 passenger vehicles or the energy used by ~1,300 homes in one year.1

The first PKN Gemini facility is planned to start operation during the first half of 2023, with the pilot operations assisting with scaling up to commercial units for potential deployment throughout Enerplus' operations. For the Enerplus pilot, PKN has engaged Obsidian Engineering Corp. to assist with constructing the Gemini modules.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible, operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.enerplus.com

About Power Kinetic Networks

Power Kinetic Networks assists our customers with attaining 2030 GHG reduction and sustainability goals by tackling tailpipe emissions with low environmental impact carbon capture solutions. For the oil and gas sector, PKN provides compact, portable, and stationary CO2 recovery systems for mission critical applications including environmentally sensitive lands and near populated areas. For further information, please contact Gary Nikiforuk, President or Ed Barclay, Vice President, Business Development at inquiries.Power-Kinetic-Networks@shaw.ca.

About Obsidian Engineering

Obsidian Engineering Corp. is a full service EPCM company located in Calgary, Alberta. Obsidian is comprised of passionate and knowledgeable individuals with an array of experience in the energy industry. Obsidian brings together a multi-discipline team with personnel having extensive project and technical knowledge for this project. For additional information, please see Obsidian's website at www.obsidianeng.ca

1EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalence Calculator ( https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalences-calculatorresults )

