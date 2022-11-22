La Vista, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Jessie Eccles LLC announces the launch of its latest 2023 Astrology Forecast Workshop, allowing the business - best known for combining astrology with real life and psychology - to provide a one-of-a-kind, informative session with the expert astrologer, educator, and founder Jessie Eccles.





The company's latest workshop includes a complete guide to understanding astrology transits in the coming year and aims to help learners feel prepared for the impending changes in the world and how that impacts them personally.

The 2023 Astrology Forecast Workshop can be accessed from the website here. Registration can be completed online, and it can be accessed from anywhere in the world.



Gushing over the new workshop launch, Jessie said, "This annual workshop is my absolute favorite, because it is so impactful. Once I understood that Astrology could give me insight into the current and future cycles I was and would be moving through, everything changed for the better. Everyone should have access to what we will be experiencing as a collective during these transformative times."

According to Jessie Eccles, this specially designed workshop will assist individuals in making aligned, authentic decisions and enable them to transit confidently into the new realities of 2023.

About Jessie Eccles LLC

Jessie Eccles is an intuitive astrologer, human design expert, educator, and founder of Jessie Eccles LLC. She has been practicing Astrology professionally since 2015, with two certifications, and thousands of clients profoundly impacted, validated, and supported by her Astrology courses and consultations. Learning the language of the stars became a mirror for her own life. As she began tracking her own astrological cycles and using it to plan her next steps, she quickly realized how impactful and meaningful astrology is.

She has since refined her skills and created a one-of-a-kind platform that offers comprehensive astrology and human design courses, one-on-one coaching, and workshops. Her contributions to aligning parenting and astrology for children's development are truly remarkable. She has also provided her services as a keynote speaker at multiple international conferences discussing topics like mental health, self-development, and intercultural communication. Jessie is the author of the upcoming book 'Astrology For You,' and continues her work as an educator to help people understand human nature. She is also a mom, wife, lifelong learner, world traveler, self-development junky, and nature lover.

