Focus Financial Partners: Clintsman Financial Planning to Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Strengthening Buckingham's Presence in the Dallas/Forth Worth Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Clinstman Financial Planning ("Clintsman"), a registered investment adviser based in Southlake, TX, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Clintsman provides fee-only holistic wealth management and financial planning services to individuals and families. Bryan Clintsman founded the firm in 2002 based on the philosophy that an objective planning process positions each client to make the best financial decisions possible. Today, Clintsman has eleven associates, including partners Randall Crimmings and Kyle Imhof, and remains committed to helping its clients meet their financial and life objectives.

"Since the inception of Clintsman, we have been dedicated to providing personalized attention to each of our clients," said Bryan Clintsman. "We strive to make a positive impact in their lives and in our community. With those goals in mind, we have been searching for ways to enhance our client experience. When the opportunity to partner with Buckingham arose, we knew we had found an ideal solution. Their methodology, investment philosophy, and people-first culture align completely with our values. Buckingham feels like home."

"We are excited to announce that Clintsman will be joining Buckingham," said Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "We look forward to tapping their team of talented professionals and years of experience as we expand our presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Their commitment to excellence, transparency and always doing the right thing mirrors Buckingham's core principles."

"We are pleased that Clintsman Financial Planning will join Buckingham," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "We have known Bryan and his team for many years and are impressed with the firm they have built. Partnering with Buckingham is another terrific example of the power of our partnership and our longstanding relationships with successful RIA founders across the U.S. This transaction will bolster Buckingham's presence in Texas and empower the Clintsman team through access to Buckingham's extensive resources and expertise."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 47 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

