Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - B.E.S.T. Venture Opportunities Fund Inc. (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund has received final listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Fund's Class A shares, Series I and Class A shares, Series II (collectively, the "Class A Shares").

The Fund anticipates that the Class A Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on or about November 25, 2022 under the symbol "BVOF.A" in respect of the Class A shares, Series I and "BVOF.B" in respect of the Class A shares, Series II. TSX Trust Company will act as the registrar and transfer agent for the Class A Shares. Registration of interests in and transfers of the Class A Shares are eligible for the book-based system administered by CDS Clearing and Depository Services ("CDS"). The Class A Shares may then be purchased and transferred through a participant in CDS and all payments to which shareholders are or may be entitled would be delivered by CDS or the participant in CDS.

It is important that shareholders that hold Class A Shares through the facilities of a mutual fund dealer contact their investment representative as soon as possible in order to ensure their account(s) will facilitate the trading of such Class A Shares.

Shareholders that hold Class A Shares in a client name registered account (such as an RRSP) must transfer such Class A Shares to a registered account at a qualified investment dealer with access to the book-based system administered by CDS in order to trade their Class A Shares. Shareholders should contact their investment representative for guidance with respect to how to proceed with such a transfer.

About B.E.S.T. Venture Opportunities Fund Inc.

B.E.S.T. Venture Opportunities Fund Inc., established in 1993, is registered as a labour sponsored investment fund corporation under the Community Small Business Investment Funds Act (Ontario) and as a labour-sponsored venture capital corporation under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Fund makes investments in eligible Canadian businesses with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Fund's current expectations regarding the anticipated listing of the Class A Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Fund's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Fund assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

