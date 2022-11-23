Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) ("Cybeats' or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") to provide informal financial advisory services to the Corporation on a non-exclusive basis, including advising the Company on corporate financing and strategic initiatives to maximize shareholder value (the "Advisory Engagement"). In consideration for Haywood's services pursuant to the Advisory Engagement, the Company will issue to Haywood options (the "Options") to acquire up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price per share of $0.50 until November 11, 2027. The Options will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

About Haywood

Founded in 1981, Haywood is a 100 percent employee-owned investment dealer with more than 340 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Haywood Securities Inc. is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). In addition, Haywood Securities (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a broker-dealer registered to transact securities business in the United States and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Website: www.haywood.com

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading SBOM Management and software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: james@cybeats.com

