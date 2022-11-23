aT Center: Korea Red Ginseng Promoted in the Middle East

The aT Center Successfully Completes Korean Ginseng Seminar in the UAE with favorable reviews

Red Ginseng's Medicinal Benefits, Including Immunity Boost, Fatigue Relief, and Safety, are introduced

DUBAI, UAE and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) held a seminar on November 10 (local time) at the Vida Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under the theme of "Healthy Food and Happy Future." About 100 visitors from the healthcare industry, including doctors and pharmacists, were in attendance at the international Korean ginseng seminar.





In the seminar, Dr. Choi Kwang-tae, formerly president of the Korean Society of Ginseng, presented the excellent properties of Korean ginseng. Dr. Choi showed research results on the features and effects of Korean ginseng and red ginseng, such as memory enhancement, anti-cancer, antioxidant, immunity boosting, blood circulation improvement, fatigue relief, and anti-diabetes under the theme of "Korean ginseng for human health." He also introduced the research results on the antiviral effect of red ginseng against viruses such as AIDS and COVID-19.

Dr. Ahmed Kaml, a local doctor who attended the seminar, said, "I was impressed with the research results that Korean ginseng, which is generally known to be good for recovering one's strength, is also effective for enhancing immunity and improving memory for old people. Given the incidence of diabetes is rising steadily in the UAE due to increasing obesity, the interest in ginseng's antidiabetic effect is high."

Currently, there are about 200 locations of 10 chain pharmacies, including Boots and Medicina, in the UAE, carrying CheongKwanJang, the most well-known red ginseng brand of Korea Ginseng Corporation(KGC) in their stores. Of these, 50 have a separate special section dedicated to the brand, attracting the attention of local residents.

aT Center stated that this conference will serve as a platform for exchange between the UAE and Korea and a bridgehead for us for widening sales channels. Added that it will be continued to work hard to develop markets in the Middle East in the future, where entry barriers are high, in terms of complicated product registration procedures, and to expand the export base by promoting the excellence of Korean ginseng products.

The second Korean ginseng seminar will be held on November 30 at an Abu Dhabi hotel in the UAE.

