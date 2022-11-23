Software Advice: Digital Trends 2022: More British consumers read data privacy policies than expected

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Advice UK revisited several studies conducted this year to observe key patterns in how consumers in the UK feel about their data and its privacy. An analysis of data collected throughout the year uncovered several clear trends revealing that whilst consumers are willing to share personal information online, they remain cautious and somewhat distrustful of companies.





Consumers proactively check data privacy reputations

Providing enough evidence to show consumers your brand can be trusted is a serious consideration to foster growth. Approximately two-thirds of consumers claim to research a company's data privacy policy reputation before making online purchases, most commonly through reading customer reviews.

However, transparency and a clearly defined consumer privacy policy also matter, with 39% of respondents claiming to actually read a company's policy before making a purchase. Therefore, a well-formulated and transparent data governance plan is crucial for showing customers that a business takes data protection seriously.

Most consumers are willing to share data under certain conditions

Consumers are willing to share highly personal data with companies and government bodies as long as they are informed and assured about its use. We observed that 68% of respondents would only share their data 'under certain conditions'. When asked for their top three conditions for sharing personal information, the most commonly chosen condition was that there should be a statement explaining the data's use.

It is also worth noting that requiring too much personal information is a deterrent for nearly a third of those who would not agree to share their personal data. Businesses can use GDPR compliance tools to help identify the data that needs the most protection and ensure it is handled with the proper security protocols.

Saving credit card data is tolerable to most (but fears persist)

Businesses that offer subscription-based services must demonstrate their compliance and commitment to data security and protection to avoid losing customers. According to our 2022 Subscription Business Model Survey, consumers are generally willing to provide their credit card details on subscription company websites. However, data protection and security were still a primary concern for about a fifth of those signed up to non-traditional subscriptions.

Companies can reassure customers of their security credentials by clearly displaying relevant and trusted security certificates. Additionally, employing the right encryption tools can make it harder for unauthorised individuals to hack and access sensitive information stored in their databases.

David Jani, content analyst for the report, comments:

"The data trends seen in 2022 highlighted several important lessons for companies regarding consumer privacy online. Whilst we observed trends showing that UK consumers are happy to share data for justifiable reasons (such as access to a service), that shouldn't be taken for granted.

Consumers are very sensitive to the type of data that is required from them and will object if they feel they are being asked to share unnecessary information without a good reason. Trust is vital, and losing it for a perceived lack of data privacy best-practice could prove costly for sales."

