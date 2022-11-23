Catheter Market predicted to be valued $85.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. A rise in the number of surgeries due to increasing chronic ailments including diabetes, urological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, critical renal diseases, and other chronic conditions is steering the adoption of catheters across the world.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product type, the cardiovascular catheters product type held the largest market share of over 28% in 2021. The surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular ailments is supplementing the adoption of interventional cardiac procedures, thereby boosting the product demand.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital stores distribution channel dominated the global market with a share of 53.83% in 2021. This can be attributable to the growth in hospital admission rates and a rise in surgical procedures across the world.

North America dominated the market accruing the largest revenue share of 31.9% in 2021. The high rate of incidence of chronic conditions, paired with the availability of well-trained physicians in the region is propelling the regional market growth.

Read 170-page full market research report with TOC, "Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiovascular, Urology, Intravenous, Neurovascular, Specialty Catheters), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Catheter Market Growth & Trends

COVID-19 portrayed a positive impact on the global market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), during the early phase of the pandemic, the adoption of both Central Venous Catheters (CVC) and indwelling urinary catheters proliferated rapidly. Furthermore, several market players are introducing products such as coated urine catheters enabled with temperature monitoring for ICU patients. This provides robust protection against secondary infections, thereby creating growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The increasing technological developments play are opportunistic for market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters and the emergence of antimicrobial catheters to limit catheter-linked infections are favoring the market growth. Medtronic's MAHURKAR Chronic Carbothane catheter is made of Carbothane, facilitating a convenient single-insertion technique and ensuring exceptional kink resistance. The catheter can attain high flow rates with low venous and arterial pressures.

The vendors in the global market are continually launching new products to expand their reach and achieve a higher market share. Also, international market players are relocating their production facilities to other countries in order to accomplish economies of scale. Additionally, numerous manufacturers in the industry are collaborating with key distributors of medical devices to supply and market their products globally or in specific countries.

Catheter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global catheter market based on product type, distribution channel, lumen, end-user, and region:

Catheter Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters



PTCA Balloon Catheters



IVUS Catheters



PTA Balloon Catheters

Urology Catheters

Hemodialysis Catheters



Peritoneal Catheters



Foley Catheters



Intermittent Catheters



External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Peripheral Catheters



Midline Peripheral Catheters



Central Venous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Wound/Surgical Catheters



Oximetry Catheters



Thermodilution Catheters



IUI Catheters

Catheter Market - Lumen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Catheter Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Single-lumen

Double-lumen

Triple-lumen

Catheter Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Catheter Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Catheter Market

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Smith Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cure Medical LLC

