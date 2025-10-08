Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research Launches 'Grand View Horizon Databooks' - A Cutting-Edge Market Intelligence Platform for Smarter, Faster Decision Making

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Research proudly announces the launch of Grand View Horizon Databooks, an advanced market intelligence platform designed to simplify data-driven decision-making for global enterprises. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, startups, governments, and investors, Horizon brings together technology, design, and deep research expertise into one unified solution.

Accessible at www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon, the platform offers seamless navigation across 20,000+ markets and over 1.2 million statistics, empowering users to explore in-depth insights on industries, regions, and emerging technologies with just a few clicks.

Horizon's intuitive dashboards provide a holistic view of every market, from 5 to 10 year forecasts, country-level analysis, and key market trends to competitive landscapes and segment-level insights. Users can visualize data through interactive charts, assess growth opportunities, and download analytics-ready visuals for business presentations and reports.

The platform's Company Database offers detailed profiles of over 100,000 organizations, featuring information on key personnel, investments, and financial performance - along with access to the latest market-related news. Horizon also integrates seamlessly with Grand View Research's premium services, including Astra (ESG Solutions), Brainshare (Consulting), Pipeline (Supplier Intelligence), and Signal (Pricing Analytics), providing a complete ecosystem for business intelligence.

"Horizon represents the future of market intelligence - fast, visual, and accessible," said Swayam Dash, Managing Director at Grand View Research. "It's more than a database; it's a decision-making partner designed to deliver clarity, confidence, and speed."

Watch this video to understand what Horizon Databooks offers. With AI-enabled capabilities and continuous data enrichment capabilities, Grand View Horizon Databooks aims to redefine how organizations access, interpret, and act on market data.

Subscribe to Horizon today and experience a one-platform solution for all your market intelligence needs.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, a U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis of 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research enables Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutions to understand the global and regional business environment and gauge forthcoming opportunities.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-854-0727

Email: horizon@grandviewresearch.com

Web: grandviewresearch.com

Horizon Databooks: grandviewresearch.com/horizon

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog - https://globalindustryherald.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grand-view-research-launches-grand-view-horizon-databooks---a-cutting-edge-market-intelligence-platform-for-smarter-faster-decision-making-302578155.html