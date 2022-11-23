SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.: SpotLite360 IOT Solutions Announces Contract Expansion with KORcannabis

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC, ("SpotLite360" or the "Company") (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt:87A0) an emerging supply chain technology solutions company, announces a contract to provide design services, equipment and technology for KORcannabis, a large indoor cannabis cultivation and environmental control operation. This contract represents an expansion of an existing agreement and will exceed $21 million once fully implemented. This implementation is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2023. E3 Service Group, a subsidiary of SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, will be responsible for the execution of the new construction and ongoing maintenance services.



Bryson Guyer, founder of E3 Service Group, states, "We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader such as KORcannabis. We are leveraging years of expertise in designing and implementing state-of-the-art solutions to generate optimal cultivation environments. The concept of 'environment-as-a-service' drives a philosophy of facility optimization and product quality, using technology for real-time data capture and analytics. In today's indoor cultivation facilities, environmental control hardware is IoT-enabled and monitored in real time, allowing for better decision making, process improvement and product quality."

In response to the expansion of business with KORcannabis, E3 has formed a general construction management division to manage a tight deadline for completion in one hundred and twenty-nine days from date of permit issuance. The current project represents the development and configuration of a fifty thousand square foot, multi-level cultivation facility. Revenue for this project will largely be the result of hardware and equipment sales along with the necessary installation and management services required to achieve a timely completion and fully operational facility for the customer. Given the revenue composition, the Company expects gross margin on total contract revenue to be more in line with that of typical hardware and services contracts completed by the Company in previous quarters.

Neil McCabe, Vice President of E3, states, "E3 has built a strong reputation around innovation, quality and execution and is committed to exceed our customer's expectations and timelines. We leverage technology extensively to offer full facility design, scheduling, staffing and project management for all parties and partners involved with our growing list of opportunities."



E3 and other key partners are working closely with KORcannabis in support of their growth objectives and anticipates seeing additional facility design and construction projects nationwide, including in such states as Massachusetts, Alabama, Florida, Montana and even South Dakota, all of which are very exclusive and new markets for indoor cultivation. "E3's custom design went above and beyond and merged with our cultivation philosophy," said Gary "Benji" Baker, KORcannabis Director of Cultivation.

James Greenwell, President and CEO, added, "We are entering an era where chain of custody, proof of origin, authenticity and proof of sustainability are mandatory not just after thoughts. We use sensors, IoT devices, live alerts and comprehensive analytics to capture real-time data and ensure consistent quality for every cultivation cycle."

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc, is a publicly traded company on the CSE, OTC and Frankfurt exchanges. The company was first listed in June 2021 and has made significant progress demonstrating value to the marketplace.

About KORcannabis

KORcannabis is an innovator of the medical cannabis industry striving to uncover new breakthroughs, provide alternative solutions, and deliver a personalized approach to enhance mental and physical wellness. Chronic conditions like the opioid crisis are devastating families across America, and people are seeking alternative forms of medication. KORcannabis believes in the transformative power of cannabinoids given their potential as an alternative solution that may also limit negative responses from the human body. The Company strives to deliver a multifaceted approach to cannabinoids to achieve the right amount for the right individual at the right time.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavors to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360's flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world's largest industries.

