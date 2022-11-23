Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5N) (the "Company" or "AQUA") is pleased to provide a corporate update in connection with its recent acquisition (the "Jellyworks Acquisition") of Jellyworks Inc. ("Jellyworks").

Jellyworks Gaming Guild

AQUA recently completed the Jellyworks Acquisition as announced in Company's news release dated November 2, 2022. As well as operating a profitable and state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining operation, Jellyworks has also been operating a revenue generating Play-2-Earn gaming guild (the "Jellyworks Gaming Guild"). Play-2-Earn gaming is where players can earn digital tokens as a reward for playing a game of skill, for example, Play-2-Earn Poker. These digital tokens can either be exchanged for fiat currency through certain exchanges or retained in digital format. Given the current trend of Web3 tokenization, the opportunity is opening up for anyone in the world to play games and earn an income.

Jellyworks Gaming Guild operates by purchasing NFTs required to play certain Play-2-Earn games. Jellyworks then delegates these NFTs to players to use in these games. Any rewards generated are split 50/50 between the player and Jellyworks. Jellyworks has invested the last year in building, developing and running the Jellyworks Gaming Guild. The Company intends to continue to develop the Jellyworks Gaming Guild as an expansion of AQUA's NFT strategy. Looking forward, AQUA is seeking to attract significantly more game players as part of this expansion.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations at AQUA stated, "We are delighted to welcome the Jellyworks team to AQUA. We have been extremely impressed by what they have achieved and feel that together Jellyworks and AQUA can grow quickly and achieve even greater success. While we continue to be cautious about expansion of the Bitcoin mining operations due to market conditions, we see Jellyworks as a growth area of the business that we believe will be the leading usage case for Web3 and tokenization of the Internet."

Alex Lineton, Chief Executive Officer of Jellyworks stated, "We were thrilled to join a team who shared the excitement of Jellyworks and the paradigm shift that Play-2-Earn gaming brings. I believe that by having our operations within a company like AQUA we can accelerate our plans and consolidate our first mover advantage in the space."

The Company will continue to provide updates in due course as the Jellyworks Gaming Guild continues its expansion.

