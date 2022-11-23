Fact.MR: Cenospheres to Witness US$ 2.07 Billion Market Opportunity as Demand in Refractories Surges at 18.6% CAGR by 2032

Cenospheres Sales to Increase by 3x as Application in Construction and Oil & Gas Industries Burgeons

In a recent market analysis, Fact.MR divulges compelling insights into factors influencing sales in the global cenospheres market, offering a comprehensive analysis to readers. The study covers recent developments in terms of segments of the market, including type, end use, and region.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cenospheres market is expected to be valued at US$ 552.8 Million in 2022. It is likely to grow at a whopping CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032), totaling around US$ 2.07 Billion by the end of 2032.





Growing demand for cenospheres in refractories is expected to be the key factor propelling the sales in the market. Cenospheres are spheres made up of alumina or silica filled with gas or air. As they are hollow and lightweight specifically made by the burning of coal, demand in construction industry is predicted to rise. They are also used to make low-density concrete as cement fillers.

Due to its properties such as water resistance, lightweight, and durability, the demand in construction and oil & gas industries is surging. This is predicted to spur the sales by 3x over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. Cenospheres made up of alumina are extensively used in a variety of application, while the demand for silver-coated cenospheres is surging in electromagnetic shielding and abrasion resistant coating in tiles, conductive coatings, and other applications.

As per the study, as cenospheres are durable and can survive thermal and mechanical abrasion, they are extensively used in refractories. Cenospheres have low density, high melting point and fluidity, and electrical properties. On the back of this, the demand for cenospheres in refractories is predicted to rise at a robust pace over the forecast period.

Further, cenospheres have extensive application in automotive industry as well as it can be used for undercoating, linings and brake pads, soundproofing, sealants, body fillers, and composites. These spheres are also used in application of industrial coatings, aerospace composites, thermal coatings, and oil well cements.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the projection period, with the U.S. leading the growth. Increasing application of cenospheres in oil cement, acid grounding additives, drilling muds, and others will drive the demand. Fact.MR estimates, sales of cenospheres in the U.S. will increase at a stellar 13.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

China to witness staggering growth at 18.1% CAGR in the global cenospheres market over the forecast period.

to witness staggering growth at 18.1% CAGR in the global cenospheres market over the forecast period. In terms of product type, the gray cenospheres will account for lion's share, contributing around 43% of revenue in the market.

Nearly 30% of sales to be contributed by refractories in the global cenospheres market.

North America to vanguard the sales in the market on the back of rising application in oil and gas, refractories, and others.

to vanguard the sales in the market on the back of rising application in oil and gas, refractories, and others. Sales of cenospheres in refractories are expected to surge at 18.6% CAGR during the assessment period

Growth Drivers:

Superior structural properties of cenospheres is expected to propel the adoption in construction and oil & gas sectors.

Due to its durability and rigidity, end users are extensively utilizing silver-coated cenospheres in water-resistant applications, especially in paints & coatings industry.

Advancements in material science technology coupled with growing demand from infrastructure and building projects is predicted to aid the growth.

Surging use of insulation material in automotive industry will drive the demand for cenospheres.

Restraints:

High presence of alternatives and limited source of raw material might limit the sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the market are improving their distribution networks by collaborating with end users and local players. Some of the players are eyeing the Asia Pacific region, especially India and China to capitalize on untapped potential through the aerospace and construction industries.

Meanwhile, other players are focusing on manufacturing capacity expansions and innovation to gain competitive edge. They are also developing customized products as per the requirement of the customer to build better client-customer relationship.

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global cenospheres market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers impacting the sales of cenospheres through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Gray Cenospheres

White Cenospheres

By End Use:

Refractories

Construction

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Cenospheres Market Report

What is the projected value of the cenospheres market in 2022?

At what rate will the global cenospheres market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the cenospheres market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global cenospheres market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the cenospheres market during the forecast period?

