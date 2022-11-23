Lineage has expanded its European network of strategically located cold storage facilities with the opening of the Cool Port II facility at City Terminal Rotterdam

The state-of-the-art, fully automated multi-customer facility is the only cold store in Rotterdam connected with Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals, further strengthening Lineage's ability to connect its customers to destinations in the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and beyond

The building comes four years after the realisation of Cool Port I, a 40,000 pallet ultra-modern fruit terminal that offers a combination of cool and cold storage capacity. Cool Port I and II creates a multi temperature solution suitable for all customer needs

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers, today officially opened its fully-automated Cool Port II cold storage facility in the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, adding a key European port location to Lineage's global network of best-in-class cold storage facilities.

The fully automated deep-freeze high bay warehouse offers 60,000 pallet locations, three automated truck unloading systems and a full range of services to safely store food products and bring them to market. Strategically located in Europe's largest sea port, the new Cool Port II facility co-located next to Cool Port I gives customers the option of tri-modal connections by sea, rail and road, connecting Lineage's growing network from Europe to the UK and far beyond.

The facility features the industry's most advanced automation solutions, helping to address labour volatility, provide fast and efficient service to clients and reduce the site's energy consumption, all while ensuring the highest level of food safety and reduction of food waste. Cool Port II utilises data-driven solutions to optimise its energy use, with precision cooling cycles to minimise energy leakage and a high-rise design that maximises storage density and reduces the site's energy footprint. Best-in-class refrigeration technology and the latest systems for temperature control combined with the energy-saving design of the facility make Cool Port II a frontrunner in energy efficiency in the cold storage sector. The site is up to 45% more energy efficient than a conventional cold storage facility.

"Our new Cool Port II facility highlights the best-in-class approach that makes Lineage a unique and forward-looking partner for our customers," said Harld Peters, President of Europe at Lineage. "In addition to its strategic location, Cool Port II utilises the latest in automation technology. Our aim is to be a driving force behind greening the supply chain, investing in our people and our facilities to deploy the very latest in cold storage technology. In this way, we can reduce our energy footprint while providing the solutions our customers need to deliver food safely and efficiently throughout Europe and beyond."

In addition to the increased energy efficiency of a fully automated facility, the building is constructed to meet the highest BREEAM sustainability standards. Cool Port has over 11,000 solar panels on its roof making Lineage one of the leading companies in the Port of Rotterdam when it comes to generating solar power for in-house use. As a Climate Pledge signatory, Lineage is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.

"We are proud to open this state-of-the-art facility, a multi-modal facility that is well connected by road, rail and barges and the only cold store facility in Rotterdam connected with the Short Sea Terminals. We aim to provide Lineage's customers easy access to a strong and growing network to deliver their product safely and efficiently," said Mark Ketelaar, Regional Vice President for the Benelux Region at Lineage Logistics. "Cool Port II offers a complete range of services and state-of-the-art facilities to maximise efficiency and safe handling of the products in our care."

In recent years Lineage has expanded its network across Europe, creating a one-stop-shop solution for customers across the continent. This reduces the complexity of moving food between countries, reduces food waste and makes the distribution of food more efficient and resilient.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totalling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity, which spans 20 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivalled real estate network and the development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste and, most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. Lineage is a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company, a recognition by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for private companies that demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, corporate culture and financial results. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005098/en/

Contacts:

Lineage Logistics

Magnus Franklin

+32471620575

magnus.franklin@teneo.com