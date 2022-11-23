Baluch Capital: Texas Home Builder "Baluch Brothers Development" Donates 5,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Around 3 billion people - or about 25% of the world's population - live on less than $3.65 per day. Another 2.5 billion people - or about 47% of the world's population - live on less than $6.85 per day. This means that a total of around 5 billion people - or about 72% of the world's population - live on less than $6.85 per day.

These figures are staggering, and they show just how widespread poverty is global.

Baluch Brothers Development, LLC, a leading Real Estate Development Firm company based in Dallas, Texas, donated 5,000 meals to North Texas Food Bank for Thanksgiving this year. Baluch Brothers were aware of the increasing demand for food donations during the holiday season and wanted to help those in need. North Texas Food Bank is a non-profit organization whose mission is to feed the hungry through a network of member agencies across Dallas, Collin, and Rockwall counties. The agency has been providing food assistance to people in need since 1980.

"We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of the community," said Trisha Cunningham, president, and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "This gift from Baluch Brothers Development means more food on the table and more hope for a better tomorrow for our neighbors. We are grateful for their compassion and generosity, especially as we enter this time of high need during the holiday season."

"Our family is so grateful for all of our blessings," says Amir Baluch, MD, President of Baluch Brothers. "This year, we feel especially blessed to be able to help those in need."

Baluch Brothers have a goal is to provide 1 million meals to those in need over the next few years. Their companies, Baluch Brothers Development & Baluch Capital, are growing exponentially in the real estate and private equity sector to help them achieve that goal.

About Baluch Brothers Development

Baluch Brothers is a real estate development firm based in Dallas, TX focused on affordable homes. The company was founded in 2011 by brothers Amir and Kamran Baluch. The company specializes in the development of residential and commercial properties. The company has a strong commitment to its community and gives back through various charitable organizations.

About North Texas Food Bank

Founded in 1982, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a nonprofit hunger relief organization that distributes donated and purchased foods through a network of more than 400 Partner Agencies and Organizations in 13 counties. Today, nearly 40 years later, the NTFB is still supported by a generous and compassionate community that cares deeply about helping North Texans achieve food security. As the hunger crisis has grown over the years, NTFB has expanded from distributing 400,000 pounds of food a year to distributing 125 million meals in its last fiscal year - more annual meals than ever in our history - through its Feeding Network of more than 200 Partner Agencies.

Press Contacts

Baluch Brothers LLC.

Daniel Madhan

daniel@baluchcapital.com

1-469-940-3763

SOURCE: Baluch Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/728181/Texas-Home-Builder-Baluch-Brothers-Development-Donates-5000-Meals-for-Thanksgiving