SCOR Investment Partners expands its sustainable investment offering, with the launch of a corporate loan fund focused on the preservation of natural capital

SCOR Investment Partners expands its sustainable investment offering,with the launch of acorporate loan fund focused on the preservation of natural capital

SCOR Investment Partners, a responsible investor focussed on increasing their sustainability linked platform, announces the launch of a new corporate loan fund focused on environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural capital: SCOR Euro Loans Natural Capital.

The SCOR Euro Loans Natural Capital fund aims to finance companies committed to limiting their environmental impact, through the sustainable use of water, energy, or a policy of waste reduction. The fund, classified as Article 9 under EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) was granted the LuxFLAG ESG Applicant fund status1. The closed-end structure of the fund allows investors to benefit from favourable current investment conditions and offers a gross target return of Euribor+5%2.

With a seasoned investment team specializing in corporate loans, SCOR Investment Partners is committed to developing innovative sustainable strategies for institutional investors. The fund invests exclusively in Sustainability-Linked Loans with environmental objectives related to waste, water and energy management.

SCOR Euro Loans Natural Capital, is open to institutional investors and has secured an initial commitment of EUR 50 million from the SCOR Group as anchor investor. The fund is targeting a total EUR 500 million in commitments.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: "The preservation of natural capital is at the core of the many decisions that need to be made to protect future generations. If managed effectively, all three factors - water, waste, and energy - make a significant contribution to protecting the environment. Investors, both asset owners and investment fund managers, clearly have a role to play in this regard. This new strategy reinforces our positioning as a responsible investor serving the real economy and supporting future generations."

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6.1 billion as of September 30, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.4 billion (including undrawn commitments).

