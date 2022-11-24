The Chinese manufacturer said its new modular product has a storage capacity of 2.5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 48 V. It can be flexibly scaled up in a four-device configuration to 10 kWh.Chinese inverter manufacturer and storage system provider Zhejiang Beny Electric Co., Ltd. has unveiled a 2.5 kWh battery for residential applications. "Our new residential solar energy storage battery pack can be flexibly scaled up to 10 kWh," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "It can be combined with BENY PV components, microinverters, and EV chargers to form a complete solar energy, battery ...

