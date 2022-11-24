Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Dr. B Dental Solutions has announced that the company is seeking funds for global expansion. The firm is currently growing at a fast pace and has recently announced a partnership with Affordable Dentures & Implants, the largest provider of dentures and dental implants in the United States. As an outcome of the partnership, all 6 of the Dr. B Dental solutions products are packaged in a custom designed "Denture Starter Kit" and sold through most of the 400 offices of Affordable Dentures across the US.The company is now working on similar partnership projects and is seeking funding through private placement to the extent of USD 5 million. Currently, the firm is valued at USD 25 million. The funds thus raised will be used for scaling up, commercializing and professionalizing operations.

Dr. B Dental Solutions is known for its innovative range of products for people with dentures, implants, and dental appliances. As of 2020, 41 million Americans wear dentures and 78 million Americans wear some type of removable dental appliance. In the future, the demand for denture care products will increase even more because first time denture wearers are getting younger and living longer. Similarly, the demand for aligners, retainers, guards, and airway appliances is expected to grow.

Currently, there are only three companies in the US that offer both denture adhesives and denture cleansers. Dr. B Dental Solutions has a full range of 6 unique products that simplify and improve the care of dentures and dental appliances. Customer reviews are consistently excellent. Dr. B Dental Solutions was founded by the world renown dentist Dr. Lorin Berland. The products combine modern medicine with age-old natural remedies. It is the only denture care system to earn multiple Seals Of Acceptance from the American Dental Association. The company is now poised to expand rapidly at both the national and global level in the denture & dental appliance care category.

The funds received through private placement will be used to scale up operations and build inventory. This is necessary due to growing demand through various platforms, including Amazon and Walmart. Affordable Dentures & Implants alone will deliver one million dentures in 2022. It is therefore essential we take full advantage of our opportunities and momentum.

Another key objective is to commercialize operations through more extensive marketing efforts. Currently, the company's products have become popular mostly through unsolicited word of mouth publicity from satisfied customers. A portion of the funds raised will be used for conceptualizing and implementing a strategic marketing strategy on both online and offline platforms to take the firm's growth to the next level.

The third step would be to professionalize the team through recruitment and training of key professionals who will play an important role in the firm's expansion. Currently, the firm is run by a small 3-member team and the goal is to expand this team further to prepare for exponential growth.

Commenting on the company's plans to raise capital, Jean-Paul Berland, President of Dr. B Dental Solutions said, "Our customers love our products because they address the common, yet serious issues they experience on a daily basis like bad breath, dry mouth, sore spots, and infections. As an investment option, we offer tangible products that are in high demand and are poised for further growth. In addition, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for non-denture dental appliances. Over 90 million people have retainers, aligners, sleep appliances for snoring and apnea, nightguards and sports guards. Outside of the US, there are even less denture care brands, with many countries only having 1 or 2 options. In view of the limited competition, and the superiority of our products, we could quickly get a significant share of the market provided we get the financing to increase our resources and team. We have already received interest from big corporations. This is the right time for savvy investors to join us at the beginning of our growth story."

About Dr. B Dental Solutions

Dr. B Dental Solutions has a complete range of products for people with dentures and oral appliances which address problems faced by such patients on a daily basis like dry mouth and oral infections. The company's products like its Adhesadent dental adhesive and its Cleanadent toothpaste for dental prosthetics are the only such products in their categories to have received the approval of the American Dental Association (ADA). Dr. B. Dental Solutions was established by Dr. Lorin Berland, an internationally acclaimed cosmetic dentist with 52 years of experience.

Media Contact

Name: Dr. Lorin Berland

Email id: drb@drbdentalsolutions.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145650