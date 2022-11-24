Transparency Market Research: Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market to Reach the Value of US$ 13 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Rising applications in residential sector bolsters demand within the global Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market

Increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations augments the growth trajectory of the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market is estimated to advance at a CGAR of 10.6% over 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn. Increasing demand for mobile and transportable energy solutions from construction sites based in remote locations, as well as outdoor events aids in the expansion of the Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market size. Some of the key mobile energy storage applications include industrial, commercial, and residential.







Modern and next generation mobile energy storage systems offer a resilient, reliable, and affordable method to facilitate energy in remote locations where steady connections are unavailable. They offer innumerable advantages over various stationery energy storage systems. Furthermore, rising demand for stable energy connections in cases of harsh weather conditions, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, heavy rain or snow falls, and floods, is also driving the demand for cost-effective and reliable mobile energy storage vehicle and solutions.

Request FREE Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77248

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market - Key Findings of the Report

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Generation Sector: The rising demand for mobile energy storage vehicles can be ascribed to the increasing investments made by public, as well as private players in the field of renewable energy generation. For example, according to the Bloomberg NEF, the total amount of investments done by players across the world in renewable energy sector is a whopping US$ 226 Bn in just first six months of 2022. This rising number of investments is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market - Growth Drivers

Surge in the demand for power throughout the world bolsters growth of the mobile energy storage market

Increasing number of investments aimed at expanding the renewable energy sector presents worthwhile incremental opportunities in the market

Reduction in the cost of storage batteries propels market growth.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77248

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market - Key Players

Some of the leading mobile energy storage systems companies are Greener Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., Socomec, Delta Electronics, Aggreko, Power Edison, Quanta Technology, Nomad Transportable Power System, Hamedata Technology, NEC Corporation, and Jauch Quartz America, Inc. Presence of a relatively smaller number of leading players and companies makes the competitive landscape of the market somewhat consolidated in nature.

Leading players in the industry are focused on adopting research and development projects in a bid to develop next-gen advanced, portable, and efficient energy storage systems and equipment. Furthermore, a considerable number of industry players and stakeholders are focused on adopting other strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches to attract more customers and enhance their regional footprint.

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The North America mobile ESS market accounted for a whopping share of 28.6% in 2021. Studies predict that this number is anticipated to rise and account for 29% of total industry share by 2031. Similarly, Asia Pacific region accounted for a share of 28.4% in 2021. However, it is projected that the region will surpass to become the leading regional market for mobile ESS, accounting for a total share of 30.5% by 2031. Compared to these two regions, Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America regions are anticipated to register sluggish growth in the global market over the next decade. In 2021, these two regions collectively accounted for total of 18% of the global market share.

Ask References:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=77248

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market: Segmentation

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by Capacity

Below 3,000 KWh

3,000-10,000 KWh

Above 10,000 KWh

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by Classification

Towable Systems

Float-in

Others

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-cadmium

Others

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by System

Off-grid

On-grid

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Mobile Energy Storage Systems Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Energy and Natural Resources Reports by TMR:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach US$ 402.0 Bn by 2031

by 2031 Wave and Tidal Energy Market - Wave and Tidal Energy Market to Register CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2031

Bunker Fuel Market - Bunker Fuel Market to Register CAGR of 2.49% from 2022 to 2031

Biofuel Market - Biofuel Market to Register CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031

Power Purchase Agreement Market - Power Purchase Agreement Market to Register CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031

Power Plant Maintenance Market - Power Plant Maintenance Market to Register CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031

Alternate Marine Power Market - Alternate Marine Power Market to Register CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031

- Alternate Marine Power Market to Register CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031 Stationary Fuel Cell Market - Stationary Fuel Cell Market to Register CAGR of 12.07% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobile-energy-storage-systems-market-to-reach-the-value-of-us-13-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301686870.html