MyNu Energy has launched a mobile solar generation and battery energy storage system designed to reduce reliance on diesel as the Middle East crisis continues to cause concerns about fuel shortages and uncertain energy costs. Australia Australian energy solutions provider MyNu Energy has unveiled a trailer-mounted solar and battery energy storage system designed to replace traditional diesel-fuelled generators as businesses look to manage energy costs and reduce exposure to fuel supply disruptions. The PowerQub-M Mobile Power Station combines a 3 kW demountable solar array with battery storage ...

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