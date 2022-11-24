Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and FY22 and Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of record performance in Q4:

Revenue up 26% to $161 million a record high

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 54% to $19 million

up 54% to $19 million New contract signings of $161 million

Highlights of 8 th consecutive record year:

Revenue up 12% to $582 million

Gross margin of 29%, a new annual record for the company

Adjusted EBITDA 1 up 27% to $66 million, surpassing revenue growth

up 27% to $66 million, surpassing revenue growth Operating free cash flow 1 up 39% to $47 million

Financial Highlights Three months ended Twelve months ended (i (in millions of $, except per share & margins) September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Revenue 160.6 127.6 26 % 582.2 518.4 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 19.1 12.4 54 % 65.9 51.9 27 % Adjusted EBITDA % 1 11.8 % 9.7 % 210bps 11.3 % 10.0 % 130bps Net Profit 1.2 1.1 9 % 13.6 11.2 21 % EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.10 - $ 1.19 $ 1.07 11 % Adjusted Net Profit 1 10.3 8.9 16 % 44.0 37.2 18 % Adjusted EPS Diluted 1 $ 0.90 $ 0.79 14 % $ 3.87 $ 3.50 11 %



1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures" at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financial Results web page.

Register for the conference call on Friday, November 25, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

"The fourth quarter capped off another record-breaking year for Calian," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "We continued our growth through acquisitions and margin expansion posting a 5 th consecutive year of double-digit profitable growth. Fourth quarter revenues increased 26% driven by our expansion in the United States and Europe, gross margin set a new record at 31% and adjusted EBITDA grew 54% significantly outpacing top line growth. This strong performance was due to the dedication of our staff, the power of diversification and the successful execution of our strategic plan."

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenues increased 26%, from $128 million to $161 million, primarily driven by strong performance in our Information Technology & Cyber Solutions (ITCS) and Learning segments.

ITCS : Revenues tripled to $69 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex in March. Supply chain shortages experienced in the last few quarters began to ease allowing the company to deliver a backlog of orders to customers in the quarter.

: Revenues tripled to $69 million driven by the company's strong performance from its expansion into the United States with the acquisition of Computex in March. Supply chain shortages experienced in the last few quarters began to ease allowing the company to deliver a backlog of orders to customers in the quarter. Learning : Revenues grew 24% to $22 million driven by the strong performance of the company's recent acquisition of SimFront and continued push into Europe.

: Revenues grew 24% to $22 million driven by the strong performance of the company's recent acquisition of SimFront and continued push into Europe. Advanced Technologies: Revenues declined 31% to $31 million due to the timing of new ground systems projects, combined with ongoing supply chain delays. Despite this, the segment signed new contracts for $60 million and significantly increased its adjusted EBITDA margin, from 13% to 15%, due to a revenue mix with strong contribution from its products and software offerings and cost containment.

Revenues declined 31% to $31 million due to the timing of new ground systems projects, combined with ongoing supply chain delays. Despite this, the segment signed new contracts for $60 million and significantly increased its adjusted EBITDA margin, from 13% to 15%, due to a revenue mix with strong contribution from its products and software offerings and cost containment. Health: Revenues decreased 11% to $39 million due to lower COVID-19 related business and a gap in the award of new patient support engagements. Despite this, the segment maintained its adjusted EBITDA margin at 16% and signed new contracts for $35 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Our continued focus on profitable growth, margin expansion, and efficiency as we scale was evident again this year," said Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. "We generated operating free cash flow of $14 million in Q4 and $47 million for the fiscal year, a 39% increase over the prior year and representing a 72% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA. This performance along with our solid balance sheet, ample liquidity and proven track record of M&A puts us in a strong position to continue to deploy capital and drive long term value in the coming years."

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable December 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

ESG Report

Today, Calian published its inaugural ESG report. Being socially responsible is part of the fabric of Calian. This report describes the company's ESG journey and shares the framework for its key priorities. It can be found on the website at www.calian.com .

Guidance

"With new contract signings of $699 million during the year, a robust backlog of $1.3 billion combined with increased recurring revenue streams, we are well positioned to deliver another record year in FY23," said Mr. Ford.

Guidance for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian $)

Low High Revenue 630,000 680,000 Adjusted EBITDA 70,000 75,000 Adjusted Net Profit 46,000 50,000

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps others communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,646 $ 78,611 Accounts receivable 171,453 111,138 Work in process 39,865 55,307 Inventory 18,643 6,617 Prepaid expenses 23,780 9,891 Derivative assets 123 610 Total current assets 296,510 262,174 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 2,186 3,217 Equipment 16,623 12,411 Application software 10,395 8,015 Right of use asset 16,678 15,383 Investments 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 57,087 54,519 Deferred tax asset 1,054 1,477 Goodwill 145,959 100,103 Total non-current assets 250,652 195,795 TOTAL ASSETS $ 547,162 $ 457,969 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ 7,500 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 126,096 68,093 Contingent earn-out 25,676 25,038 Provisions 1,249 1,541 Unearned contract revenue 46,210 23,321 Derivative liabilities 812 158 Lease obligations 4,115 3,029 Total current liabilities 211,658 121,180 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 14,920 14,449 Contingent earn-out 2,874 13,224 Deferred tax liabilities 12,524 16,756 Total non-current liabilities 30,318 44,429 TOTAL LIABILITIES 241,976 165,609

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 213,277 194,960 Contributed surplus 3,479 5,224 Retained earnings 92,198 91,359 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,768 ) 817 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 305,186 292,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 547,162 $ 457,969 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,607,391 11,285,828

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue







Advanced Technologies $ 30,517 $ 42,728 $ 150,398 $ 166,591 Health 39,470 44,167 167,141 194,936 Learning 21,799 17,561 91,668 74,622 ITCS 68,764 23,183 172,965 82,255 Total Revenue 160,550 127,639 582,172 518,404

Cost of revenues 110,400 94,535 412,946 391,667 Gross profit 50,150 33,104 169,226 126,737

Selling and marketing 13,064 4,451 32,514 16,334 General and administration 17,004 14,223 65,408 53,454 Research and development 1,015 2,007 5,372 5,020 Profit before under noted items 19,067 12,423 65,932 51,929

Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 2,308 1,112 6,974 4,285 Depreciation of right of use asset 950 781 3,629 3,054 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,484 3,374 20,555 11,731 Deemed compensation 3,314 906 4,314 4,006 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,289 3,556 5,555 10,336 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 6,722 2,694 24,905 18,517

Lease obligations interest expense 143 107 451 450 Interest expense (income) 7 63 295 360 Profit before income tax expense 6,572 2,524 24,159 17,707

Income tax expense - current 5,650 1,752 14,307 8,399 Income tax recovery - deferred (273 ) (321 ) (3,752 ) (1,847 ) Total income tax expense 5,377 1,431 10,555 6,552 NET PROFIT $ 1,195 $ 1,093 $ 13,604 $ 11,155

Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 1.19 $ 1.07

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Canadian dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net profit $ 1,195 $ 1,093 $ 13,604 $ 11,155 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 7 63 295 360 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,289 3,556 5,555 10,336 Lease obligations interest expense 143 107 451 450 Income tax expense 5,377 1,431 10,555 6,552 Employee share purchase plan expense 125 45 518 399 Share based compensation expense 571 428 1,927 1,935 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 6,742 5,267 31,158 19,070 Deemed compensation 3,314 906 4,314 4,006

19,763 12,896 68,377 54,263 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (41,755 ) (384 ) (28,822 ) (24,114 ) Work in process 13,785 29,052 15,444 30,934 Prepaid expenses and other (10,443 ) 1,513 (20,137 ) (2,752 ) Inventory 681 (496 ) (4,340 ) (446 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,962 (10,022 ) 15,142 (6,381 ) Unearned contract revenue 403 (3,297 ) 11,333 6,781

3,396 29,262 56,997 58,285 Interest received (paid) (150 ) (170 ) (747 ) (810 ) Income tax recovered (paid) (3,258 ) (1,426 ) (13,109 ) (10,933 )

(12 ) 27,666 43,141 46,542 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 571 1,005 2,705 79,299 Dividends (3,249 ) (3,156 ) (12,765 ) (11,826 ) Draw (repayment) on debt facility - - 7,500 - Payment of lease obligations (929 ) (782 ) (3,655 ) (3,033 )

(3,607 ) (2,933 ) (6,215 ) 64,440 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (2,928 ) 351 (65,566 ) (48,757 ) Capitalized research and development (2 ) (93 ) (177 ) (430 ) Equipment and application software (2,240 ) (2,430 ) (7,148 ) (7,419 )

(5,170 ) (2,172 ) (72,891 ) (56,606 )

NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ (8,789 ) $ 22,561 $ (35,965 ) $ 54,376 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 51,435 56,050 78,611 24,235 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 42,646 $ 78,611 $ 42,646 $ 78,611

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE IFRS MEASURES

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net profit $ 1,195 $ 1,093 $ 13,604 $ 11,155 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,308 1,112 6,974 4,285 Depreciation of right of use asset 950 781 3,629 3,054 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,484 3,374 20,555 11,731 Lease interest expense 143 107 451 450 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,289 3,556 5,555 10,336 Interest expense (income) 7 63 295 360 Deemed Compensation 3,314 906 4,314 4,006 Income tax 5,377 1,431 10,555 6,552 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,067 $ 12,423 $ 65,932 $ 51,929

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net profit $ 1,195 $ 1,093 $ 13,604 $ 11,155 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 2,289 3,556 5,555 10,336 Deemed Compensation 3,314 906 4,314 4,006 Amortization of intangibles 3,484 3,374 20,555 11,731 Adjusted net profit $ 10,282 $ 8,929 $ 44,028 $ 37,228 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,399,172 11,271,536 11,343,615 10,599,693 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.90 0.79 3.88 3.51 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.90 0.79 3.87 3.50

Operating Free Cash Flow



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows generated from operating activities (12 ) 27,666 43,141 46,542 Capitalized research and development (2 ) (93 ) (177 ) (430 ) Equipment and application software (2,240 ) (2,430 ) (7,148 ) (7,419 ) Free cash flow (2,254 ) 25,143 35,816 38,693

Free cash flow (2,254 ) 25,143 35,816 38,693 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital 16,367 (16,366 ) 11,380 (4,022 ) Operating free cash flow 14,113 8,777 47,196 47,196 Operating free cash flow per share 1.24 0.78 4.16 4.45

The Company uses adjusted net profit, and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.

