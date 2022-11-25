Millani, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - As the holidays quickly approach, nature-oriented, wellness and beauty brand, Lokahi Leaf has announced the launch of their new scholarship program. This program comes at the heels of tremendous growth seen by the company over the last year, and is launching alongside the release of new products in the company's lineup.

The company's two holiday bundles, which are featured on their website, will be sold between Black Friday and January 1 2023, with the proceeds going directly toward the new Lokahi Leaf Scholarship Program. The scholarships will be awarded to a minimum of two to high school seniors, and will provide money that will go toward their college tuition. The hope of making college more attainable to people in marginalized communities is the focus of the scholarship program, and the award amount grows in conjunction with product sales. Lokahi Leaf is excited for the opportunity to allow its customers to directly support education with these annual holiday bundles.

In addition to this Scholarship Program, Lokahi Leaf is expanding its inventory with three new products that will launch in 2023. These health and wellness products will be available in January, exclusively at Lokahi Leaf's website.

The first of these products to launch at the top of the year will be 15mg Turmeric/Curcumin Softgels,with 30mg of CBD. The second will be their 25mg Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies with 25mg CBD. Both of these ingestible products promote gut and skin health, working with natural products that benefit digestion.

Finally, Lokahi Leaf will launch their Max Recovery Relief Salve which contains 2,000mg of CBD. This external salve will help promote healing for clients who experience muscle and skin pain, both chronic and temporary. The company is excited to provide products for a variety of services, including CBD needs, organic and natural wellness, skincare, petcare and haircare.

These clean and organic products follow Lokahi Leaf's mission statement, meaning that they, like the rest of their products, are vegan, sulfate free, and paraben free, utilizing essential oils and other ingredients that come directly from nature.

The focus of these developments for Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products, promote educational direction and insight while maintaining the brand's personality.

"Our company values nature and we strive to maintain a clean organization," says co-founder Earl L. Vercher. "Our planet provides amazing natural wonders and we must care for it and in turn, it will care for us."

Lokahi Leaf has also started their world tour in the Fall 2022 and it will run through December 2023. Their products have gone international and they are excited to continue to grow as an organic skincare, haircare and wellness lifestyle brand.

Earl L. Vercher, Co-Founder/Executive Officer of Lokahi Leaf is looking forward to the expansion of this business as 2023 welcomes new products, community engagement and traveling to share more information about natural health & wellness. For more information regarding Lokahi Leaf and their latest products, events and community outreach, visit their websites.

