Swapin Launches Web3 Wallet Integration In InstaPay Service

The all-new Swapin Web3 wallet integration enables a 100% secure connection between popular Web3 wallets without leaving the Swapin web application to send crypto.

The Web3 wallet integration will also enable a faster, smoother, and more convenient payment process when using InstaPay, while reducing the risk of human error associated with sending crypto.

The wallet owner also remains in control of their private keys - a key factor in why Web3 wallets are increasing in popularity and could soon become the industry standard.

Web3 Wallet Support To Start With Top Brands, Additional Wallets Coming Soon

At launch, the all-new Swapin Web3 wallet will support MetaMask, Ledger, Trust, Rainbow, Crypto.com, Argent, and Exodus wallets.

Support for other trusted Web3 wallets in the future will include Coinbase Wallet, Binance, and Tron. Additional cold storage or hot wallets may be added in the future as the demand for Web3 wallets grows.

Swapin users can utilize MetaMask and others within the Swapin web application for InstaPay at launch, with support for InstaBuy coming in the near future.

About Swapin

Swapin is an EU-licensed, regulated crypto-to-fiat payment processing company. The company offers a complete set of turn-key solutions aimed at bridging the gap between digital assets and banks. Swapin allows the conversion of crypto funds into fiat by direct deposit to a selected IBAN account, avoiding excessive accounting and legal compliance struggles.

The variety of ready-to-go solutions, targeted both at individuals and businesses, allows for immediate fiat settlement in the desired fiat currency in only a matter of clicks.

To learn more about Swapin, visit the official website.

