DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly Factsheet 25-Nov-2022 / 10:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
(the "Company")
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78
Factsheet
The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 October 2022 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at:
https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-October-2022.pdf
Maitland Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01245 398950
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 203863 EQS News ID: 1497739 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497739&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 25, 2022 05:24 ET (10:24 GMT)