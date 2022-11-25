EQS-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Foresight ended the first nine months of 2022 with revenues of $451,000 and with $30.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term deposits.
The Company reported a U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net loss of $5.7 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.8 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting an increase of 50% and 56%, respectively.
Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights:
"We believe that the global market continues to validate the strength and innovation of Foresight's technology offering," stated Haim Siboni, Foresight's chief executive officer. "We recently announced the signing of a commercial agreement with SUNWAY in China, which may yield up to $51 million in revenue over a four-year period. This is the most significant accomplishment to date following a consistent pattern of key business developments."
"Building off of our strategy of establishing joint agreements with leading Tier One manufacturers in multiple global regions, we announced a joint POC project during the third quarter of 2022 with a leading American manufacturer of electric vehicles. We also expanded our presence in the Chinese market through the signing of an MOU with a research institute in Shandong Province. Together with Shandong Research Institute, Foresight will develop an obstacle detection and high-precision positioning system for unmanned vehicles. Following these developments, Foresight will be in a strong position to grow and expand its efforts in some of the world's most important manufacturing markets."
"The third quarter of 2022 also saw an important breakthrough for Foresight's wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net. In September 2022, Eye-Net announced the signing of a five-year commercial cooperation agreement with Pango, the developer of Israel's leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) parking, vehicle, road services and payment application. This agreement will see the two companies integrate Eye-Net Protect products into Pango's app as a software development kit, potentially protecting Pango's 3 million users by alerting both drivers and other road users about potential oncoming collisions. This cooperation could potentially protect the lives of millions of road users, changing the paradigm of road safety in Israel and demonstrating the potential value of this solution for other regions throughout the world."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Balance Sheet Highlights
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with (GAAP), the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. The Company's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" cellular-based applications.
Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its collaborations with strategic partners, the potential revenue to be derived from its strategic partnerships, that it is in a strong position to grow and expand its efforts in some of the world's most important manufacturing markets, its strategy of establishing joint agreements with leading manufacturers, the development of its products and solutions, its ability to grow and expand its efforts in different manufacturing markets, the integration of its solutions into the Pango app and the potential benefits to be derived from such integration, the potential of its products to protect the lives of road users, its ability to create, the ability of our solutions to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
CEO
MS-IR LLC
msegal@ms-ir.com
917-607-8654
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.1
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
