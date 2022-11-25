Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $2,520,000. The Company issued 12,600,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share

Arnoud Star Busmann, President CEO at MineHub said: "Upon closing of this financing, we are pleased to welcome a new shareholder to MineHub, the Andurand Climate and Energy Transition Fund. We look forward to a shared vision of potential success and opportunity with the MineHub platform."

All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing. The Company paid to eligible finders, cash fees of $59,500 and issued 297,500 non-transferable finder warrants with an expiry date of November 24, 2023. The Private Placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com.

