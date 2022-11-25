New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - ShipX, the US-based first, middle and final-mile solutions provider, has announced that it will be partnering with Climate Impact Partners to counterbalance the effect of the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the firm's carrier vehicles. As an outcome of this partnership, all shipments going through the ShipX network will be CarbonNeutral® delivery certified. This will allow all ShipX customers to reduce the overall carbon footprint of their supply-chain. This will be done through reducing emissions internally and carbon offsetting, meaning that for every ton of carbon dioxide that is generated through the transportation of shipments, an equivalent amount will be saved through a verified emission reduction project elsewhere in the world. In doing so, the firm's aim is to help accelerate the transportation industry's move towards cleaner energy.

Climate Impact Partners is a company that specializes in working with their clients to fund, develop and deliver carbon financed projects. From these projects, they create carbon credit for clients who are unable to reduce their carbon footprint to zero. Climate Impact Partners manages The CarbonNeutral Protocol which provides businesses all over the world with the assurance that carbon neutral action for their business, operations and products is clear, transparent and of the highest quality. The firm has many renowned clients to its credit. The company's stated objective is to work with project partners and the leading companies in the world to reduce 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2030.

Road transport emissions in the US account for 27 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest contributor to greenhouse emission. ShipX is acknowledging its part in this ecosystem and taking steps to mitigate its impact on climate change through this partnership with Climate Impact Partners.

The firm underlines that its decarbonization approach will be two-pronged. In addition to purchasing carbon credits to counter its unavoidable emissions, ShipX is also implementing strategies to reduce its overall use of fossil fuels. For instance, it will be utilizing its advanced technology platform to optimize delivery routes and vehicle usage, in order to minimize the mileage - and therefore the emissions - as much as possible.

"This partnership with Climate Impact Partners makes us one of the first end-to-end supply chain company that has made all shipments carbon-neutral. Through this partnership we hope to balance our emissions by supporting projects which absorb carbon from the atmosphere and have a positive impact on climate change. As a leading player in the transportation industry, we are conscious of our responsibility to set the precedent for emission reductions, and we are therefore pleased to be able to announce this partnership. We hope that other companies will soon follow our lead and contribute to making carbon neutrality the new normal," underlines Solomon Zakinov, Founder and CEO of ShipX.

ShipX is a full-service delivery solutions provider that leverages world class proprietary technology to help shippers of all sizes execute and streamline bulk and parcel delivery to their customers. ShipX's industry leading sustainability practices offset all shipments in their network across all service levels. The company's Vetted Delivery Network (VDN) optimizes the entire delivery process, from pickup to delivery. ShipX's end goal is for product delivery to be faster, more efficient, while leveraging world-class technology to optimize and track shipments.

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market - Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

