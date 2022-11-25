DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 13:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/11/2022) of GBP146.48m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/11/2022) of GBP146.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/11/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,360.83p 6,204,797 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,335.20p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,935.00p Discount to NAV 18.04% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 24/11/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.77 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.45 3 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 10.84 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 10.58 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 7.71 26.9231p 6 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.28 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.78 8 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.08 0.25p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.92 10 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 4.49 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.52 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.31 Ordinary 25p 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.04 14 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 2.88 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.24 16 Alpha FX Group Plc 1.45 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.98 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.70 19 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.38 Preferred 20 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.34 21 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.22 22 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 23 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03 24 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

