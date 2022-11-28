DJ DCENTRAL: Worlds biggest web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami going all out for 2022 edition

World's Biggest Web3 Conference DCENTRAL Miami Going All Out for 2022 Edition

DCENTRAL Miami is thrilled to host a legendary speaker lineup and reveal a dedicated Fashion & Culture track, a "Day of DAOs", the Minerva Circle's Women's Lounge and its initiatives in diversity, and a new immersive experience for its 2022 edition.

Last year's event attracted more than 5,000 Web3 enthusiasts to Miami, making it the first and the largest combined Web3 conference ever. Regardless of current market conditions, the organizers have gone all out to top that this year and accounted for even more attendees by booking double the capacity.

Returning for its second installment over Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2022, DCENTRAL Miami will host a legendary lineup with guest speakers that include producer, rapper and songwriter extraordinaire Timbaland; R&B star and Grammy-winning singer Miguel; UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping; former Buccaneers and Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp; and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis. Also appearing will be "Tattoo God in LA" Romeo Lacoste, YouTuber Ben "Bitboy" Armstrong, and pro wrestler PJ Black.

Together with the Fashion DAO and Jing Meta, this year's DCENTRAL Miami premiers a Fashion & Culture track. The new, full-day event builds on last year's edition, where DCENTRAL created the world's first dedicated digital fashion area at a Web3 conference. Taking place during Nov. 29, the ten talks and panels cover the latest in digital and metaverse fashion, culture and trends.

DCENTRAL is also presenting for the first time DAO Summit, a "Day of DAOs" together with DAO Planet on Nov. 28. The more than six and a half hour of presentations cover a huge range of topics relating to protocol governance, including public goods funding, legal considerations and organizational models.

Furthermore, DCENTRAL Miami, with the help of AllStarsWomen DAO, is proud to welcome over 130 prominent female speakers sharing their expertise in Web3 across all the stages and workshop spaces. Minerva's Circle - DCENTRAL's new diversity initiative - is hosting a Women's Lounge with support from Mythic Games that features a packed and exclusively female-led workshops on diversity, inclusion and empowering the underserved.

As guests arrive at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, they are greeted by a 20-foot LED entry cube, but at the heart of the DCENTRAL Miami experience is a fantastical immersive room featuring three entirely screened walls that explore the intersection of art, fashion, technology and culture through immersive experiences, collaborative commissions, NFT drops, living labs and participatory design. DCENTRAL's NFT Gallery, hosted in partnership with NFT frame company MetaSill, brings yet more surrealism to the conference and will showcase works of digital art pushing the boundaries and steering Web3 culture.

Finally Binance Live, CoinMarketCap and Dextools will be live streaming main stage presentations from the eclectic lineup of guests, ranging from native Web3 projects, traditional finance, venture investing, influencers and other niches.

About DCENTRAL Miami

DCENTRAL Miami is a Web3- and crypto-focused event that takes place over two days in the heart of downtown Miami. The event unites Web3 enthusiasts, industry thought-leaders, creators, artists, builders and degens for a packed program of presentations, parties and networking opportunities. Scattered across the James L. Knight Center will be interactive art displays, product demonstrations and workshops hosted by representatives of influential NFT, DeFi, metaverse and GameFi projects. With a focus on community empowerment, the event embodies the ethos that makes crypto and Web3 special.

