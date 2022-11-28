Voyager Metals Inc.: Voyager Metals Extends Its $3.9 Million Secured Debentures

Maturity of non-convertible secured debentures extended by 6 months until May 31, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company" or "Voyager") (TSXV:VONE) announces that it has signed an agreement to extend the maturity of the previously announced $3.9 million non-convertible secured debentures (the "Debentures") (see news release dated June 1, 2021). The new maturity date of the Debentures has been extended to May 31,2023. All other terms of the Debentures remain as previously announced.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options to certain eligible participants under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at a price of $0.12 per share.

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, located just outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

At Mont Sorcier, Voyager is rapidly advancing the project towards Feasibility and permitting The project currently has Indicated Resources of 679M tonnes grading 27.8% magnetite and 0.20% V2O5, with the potential to produce 195M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and a further Inferred Resource estimated at 547M tonnes grading 26.1% magnetite and 0.17% V2O5, with the potential to produce 148M tonnes of magnetite concentrate grading at least 65% Fe and 0.52% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders,

President and CEO

Tel: +1-416-819-8558

csanders@voyagermetals.com

David Ball

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: +1-647-796-0068

dball@voyagermetals.com

info@voyagermetals.com

www.voyagermetals.com

