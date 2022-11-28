WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo 22 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo 22on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 7th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, with virtual one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gatewayir.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

