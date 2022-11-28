XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Strengthens its Executive Management Team by Appointing Lena Hagman to Chief Operating Officer, COO

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV) XVIVO continues to build and strengthen the company. XVIVO has a firm strategy plan for the coming five years, and as part of securing the company's global market leading position Lena Hagman has been appointed COO.

Lena Hagman has an extensive global operational experience within the medical device industry, and has for the last 12 years been in different executive roles within the Getinge group - a Swedish global MedTech company. Her most recent role was as Executive Vice President for Quality compliance, Regulatory and Medical Affairs, which she held for 7 years.

Throughout her career she has been active in the medical device industry, with more than 20 years in leading positions with global responsibilities in R&D, supply chain and quality/regulatory/medical affairs. Over the years Lena has been leading many strategic and efficiency programs and company integrations. With her deep knowledge and experience in different global medical device quality regulations and with a high customer and patient centricity focus she will be a great contribution to the XVIVO executive management team.

She holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and Textile Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden. Lena will be based at the headquarters in Gothenburg and will commence the role on December 1, 2022.

"I am very pleased that we have recruited a highly qualified COO to lead the development of the Operations function. By having Lena on board, with her extensive experience from various leadership roles, will not just strengthen the management team but also create a robustness in XVIVO's continued growth journey" says Christoffer Rosenblad, Acting CEO of XVIVO.

Christoffer Rosenblad, Acting CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com

Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

XVIVO strengthens its executive management team by appointing Lena Hagman to Chief Operating Officer, COO

