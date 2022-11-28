DJ ChainUp's Subsidiary Bedrock Trust Launches Decentralized Data Storage Fund

The Fund will provide accredited investors an opportunity to venture into the Web3 space and invest in decentralized storage solutions via a licensed fund manager.

Singapore | November 28, 2022 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced the launch of the IPFS Infrastructure Flagship Fund I (the Fund) by its subsidiary Bedrock Trust Pte Ltd ("Bedrock Trust"), a Singapore-based and licensed asset and wealth management firm. Bedrock Trust will be the manager of the Fund, which enables accredited investors to participate in the Interplanetary File System ("IPFS"), a protocol for decentralized storage, and its complementary protocol, Filecoin. The Fund's investment team identifies optimal Filecoin trading opportunities to enhance return while managing downside risk.

Investors in the Fund will gain access to investment opportunities in Filecoin via Bedrock Trust, a Licensed Fund Management Company (LFMC) regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The Fund provides an opportunity for investors to diversify their crypto portfolios, as well as to take advantage of the high growth potential within the Filecoin ecosystem, all while leveraging the leading expertise and considerable capabilities of both ChainUp Group and Bedrock Trust. As a partner of Protocol Labs, ChainUp Group's distributed storage subsidiary Origin Storage provides solutions that meet a wide range of development needs from the installation of distributed storage equipment to staking, scaling, and deployment of nodes.

Ms. Choo Shu Hui, Founder & CEO of Bedrock Trust said, "For this IPFS Fund, we're leveraging our team's industry-leading know-how in navigating market conditions, as well as ChainUp's expertise in Filecoin mining, to offer exciting opportunities for investors and solid ecosystem support."

Mr. Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp Group said, "Filecoin is the infrastructure of Web3 storage and one of the projects with the best development in decentralized storage. We are optimistic about the development of Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) after it is launched."

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

